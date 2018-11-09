ANNIKA Award Watch List: Nov. 9, 2018

The fall season has essentially concluded in 2018-19 Division I women’s college golf, so of course we have an update on where everything stands in the ANNIKA Award race heading into the break before spring.

The ANNIKA Award Presented by 3M honors the player of the year in college women’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.

This ranking might be the most interesting yet. If you haven’t heard, seven college players earned their 2019 LPGA cards through Q-Series. That means some of the top players in college golf are turning pro and skipping the spring season.

Those players include Alabama’s Lauren Stephenson and Kristen Gillman. UCLA’s Lilia Vu has also said she plans to forgo the spring after earning her card.

Ohio State’s Jaclyn Lee and Colorado’s Robyn Choi are still undecided on whether they will turn pro immediately or defer their membership in order to compete in college this spring.

Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho and Arkansas’ Maria Fassi have confirmed that they plan to defer in order to finish out their college careers this spring.

All of that means some wrinkles on this list, and that’s not even including the fact there was plenty of exciting college tournament action that went down in the last few weeks.

Without further ado, the final fall ANNIKA rankings for 2018-19:

1. Patty Tavatanakit

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: UCLA

UCLA Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1

1 Results: WIN, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M; 2, Golfweek Conference Challenge

2. Albane Valenzuela

Year: Junior

Junior School: Stanford

Stanford Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2

2 Results: WIN, East Lake Cup; 3, Stanford Intercollegiate; T-12, Nanea Pac-12 Preview

3. Mariel Galdiano

Year: Junior

Junior School: UCLA

UCLA Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6

6 Results: WIN, Golfweek Conference Challenge; WIN, Stanford Intercollegiate; T-12, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-18, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M

4. Abbey Carlson

Year: Junior

Junior School: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3

3 Results: WIN, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-9, Cougar Classic; T-9, Battle at the Beach; T-12, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational

5. Andrea Lee

Year: Junior

Junior School: Stanford

Stanford Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 4

4 Results: T-3, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-3, East Lake Cup; 5, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M

6. Dylan Kim

Year: Senior

Senior School: Arkansas

Arkansas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 5

5 Results: 3, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M; 3, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-3, The Landfall Tradition; T-9, Cougar Classic

7. Emilia Migliaccio

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 10

10 Results: WIN, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-2, Mason Rudolph Championship; T-11, The Landfall Tradition; T-29, Cougar Classic

8. Frida Kinhult

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: Florida State

Florida State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 8

8 Results: WIN, Jim West Challenge; T-5, Stanford Intercollegiate; T-9, Cougar Classic; T-10, Schooner Fall Classic

9. Malia Nam

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: USC

USC Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 9

9 Results: 2, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M; T-3, East Lake Cup; 10, Stanford Intercollegiate; T-11, Windy City Collegiate Championship; T-12, Nanea Pac-12 Preview

10. Hira Naveed

Year: Senior

Senior School: Pepperdine

Pepperdine Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 12

12 Results: WIN, Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational; WIN, Stanford Intercollegiate; 4, Golfweek Conference Challenge; T-7, Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational

11. *Jaclyn Lee

Year: Senior

Senior School: Ohio State

Ohio State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 11

11 Results: WIN, East and West Match Play Challenge; T-3, Windy City Collegiate Championship

12. Sierra Brooks

Year: Junior

Junior School: Florida

Florida Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 14

14 Results: WIN, Cougar Classic; T-11, Mary Fossum Invitational; 14, Windy City Collegiate Championship; T-30, Betsy Rawls Invitational

13. Hailee Cooper

Year: Freshman

Freshman School: Texas

Texas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 15

15 Results: WIN, Betsy Rawls Invitational; T-5, Schooner Fall Classic; T-12, Battle at the Beach; T-18, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M

14. Kaitlyn Papp

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Texas

Texas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 16

16 Results: 2, Betsy Rawls Invitational; T-6, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M; T-7, Battle at the Beach; T-14, Schooner Fall Classic

15. Jiwon Jeon

Year: Junior

Junior School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 17

17 Results: WIN, Schooner Fall Classic; T-6, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M; T-12, Betsy Rawls Invitational; T-12, East Lake Cup

16. Yu-Sang Hou

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Arizona

Arizona Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 18

18 Results: WIN, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; 2, East Lake Cup; 36, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M; T-37, Windy City Collegiate Championship

17. Gabriela Ruffels

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: USC

USC Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 21

21 Results: WIN, Windy City Collegiate Championship; 8, East Lake Cup; T-8, Nanea Pac-12 Preview; T-21, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M; T-31, Stanford Intercollegiate

18. Kaleigh Telfer

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Auburn

Auburn Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 19

19 Results: WIN, Battle at the Beach; 3, Alexa Stirling Intercollegiate; T-13, Magnolia Invitational; T-15, Mason Rudolph Championship

19. Leonie Bettel

Year: Senior

Senior School: Kentucky

Kentucky Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 22

22 Results: WIN, Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship; WIN, Bettie Lou Evans Invitational; T-6, Minnesota Invitational; T-6, Trinity Forest Invitational

20. Maria Fassi

Year: Senior

Senior School: Arkansas

Arkansas Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 23

23 Results: 8, Cougar Classic; T-14, Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational; T-25, ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M

*Lee undecided on whether she will turn pro or stick around in college for spring season