Complete coverage: 2018 Web.com Tour Q-School, second stage

The second stage of 2018 Web.com Tour Q-School took place Oct. 30-Nov. 9 at five sites across the U.S.

We tracked the results of each site, and have provided you with information on notables who advanced to final stage, and those who didn’t.

Murrieta, Calif.

Bear Creek GC, Par 72

Top 18 and ties advance to final stage

Full results

Medalist: Armando Favela used a second-round 63 to eventually push himself to 16 under overall and medalist honors by a shot. The 32-year-old Mexican player made his way on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica from 2011-16. His best season was 2014, where he won once and finished seventh on the money list. He also made eight starts on the Web.com Tour and 10 on the Mackenzie Tour in that span. Favela, who played his college golf at Loyola (Chicago), turned to the Web.com Tour in 2017 and ’18, making a combined 26 starts on the circuit in that span. He failed to finish in the top 80 on the money list either year and had three top 10s. Favela has one career PGA Tour start: A missed cut at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Also advancing: M.J. Maguire, who placed 11th on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica in 2018 and is the older brother of fellow Q-School competitor Jack Maguire, finished in solo second at 15 under. … Australian Brett Coletta, the medalist at the 2015 U.S. Amateur, closed in 74 but finished fifth at 11 under. … Jordan Niebrugge, the 2013 Western Amateur and U.S. Amateur Public Links winner, tied for sixth at 10 under. … Former UNLV All-American John Oda tied for eighth at 9 under. … Byron Meth, the 2014 U.S. Amateur Public Links winner, finished at 7 under for solo 13th. … Young wunderkind Norman Xiong birdied the final hole to reach 6 under. That put him in a tie for 14th and allowed him to advance on the number.

Missing out: Zach Foushee, a starter on the 2016 NCAA champion Oregon squad, finished T-22 at 4 under and two short of advancing. … Long drive champion Jamie Sadlowski also placed T-22. … Andres Gonzales, who has made 126 starts on the PGA Tour, tied for 37th at even par. … Chris Williams, a former World No. 1 amateur, finished in a tie for 41st at 1 over. … Mark Hensby, who served a 12-month suspension from the PGA Tour, tied for 54th at 6 over.

• • •

Plantation, Fla.

Plantation Preserve GC, Par 71

Top 18 and ties advance to final stage

Full results

Medalist(s): Some great stories at the top of the leaderboard as Rodolfo Cazaubon, Kevin Roy and Michael Miller all shared medalist honors at 16 under. Cazaubon, a 29-year-old from Mexico, has the biggest credentials. He starred alongside Carlos Ortiz at North Texas and then won three times on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica in 2015, earning his Web.com Tour card for the following season. After losing that card, he played full-time in Latin America again in 2017, winning once. He played 12 times on the Web.com Tour last season but finished 163rd on the money list. Miller, a 26-year-old from Brewster, N.Y., has played just 12 times between the PGA Tour and Web.com Tour in his career, competing mostly on the Mackenzie Tour, though he had no status anywhere last season. Roy, who played college golf at Long Beach State but lives in Tampa, Fla., has never played on any of those three tours. He has played 10 times on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, though all of those starts came in 2015 and he made just one cut.

Also advancing: Steve LeBrun, a 40-year-old former PGA Tour member who has played 144 events on the Web.com Tour, tied for fourth at 15 under with Paul Imondi and Olin Browne Jr., the 30-year-old son of three-time PGA Tour winner Olin Browne. … Max Greyserman, a former Duke player who played in last summer’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, rallied from a first-round 72 to shoot 13 under in the final 54 holes and finish T-8 at 12 under. … New Zealand’s Tim Wilkinson, who has played 162 events on the PGA Tour, was also T-8, along with former Wofford standout Andrew Novak and former N.C. State standout Albin Choi. … Recent Penn State grad Cole Miller shared 13th at 11 under with T.J. Vogel, the former U.S. Amateur Public Links champ who was a Monday-qualifying star this past season on the PGA Tour. … Long-hitting Nick Heinen, who recently graduated from Oklahoma State, was among four players who tied for 16th.

Missing out: M.J. Daffue of Kingwood, Texas, shot 76 Friday to miss the cut by a shot. … Austen Truslow, a former junior standout who turned pro early out of Virginia a few years ago, shot 7 under and missed by two shots. … Former PGA Tour player Andrew Svoboda, who has won three times on the Web.com Tour, capped his week with a 74 and finished at 4 under. … Taylor Funk, former Texas standout and son of Fred Funk, also shot 4 under. … Another famous son, Sean Jacklin (son of two-time major winner Tony Jacklin), capped his 4-under week with a 74. … S.M. Lee, a Jack Nicklaus Award winner last season out of Dalton State, finished at 3 under. … Cristobal del Solar, who played college golf at Florida State and came within a shot of qualifying for the 2015 U.S. Open, shot 73-76 in the final two rounds to finish at 1 under. … Jon Curran, who has twice lost in a playoff on the PGA Tour, beat just 16 players and finished at 1 over. … Former Stanford All-American Andrew Yun shot 2 over. … Sean Crocker, the former USC standout who recently earned his European Tour card, withdrew before the tournament.

• • •

Brooksville, Fla.

Southern Hills Plantation Club, Par 72

Top 18 and ties advance to final stage

Full results

Medalist: It was all rounds of 67 or better for Michael McGowan, as he finished 21 under and earned medalist honors by two shots. The 28-year-old of Pinehurst, N.C., has never made a start on the Web.com Tour. The University of North Carolina product played 33 events on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica between 2015 and ’17, posting four total top 10s and a best money list finish of 41st (in 2017). He still played on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica this year, but in a more limited six-event run. McGowan played in 10 Mackenzie Tour events this season, but he only made two cuts. He did reach the Mackenzie Tour by medaling at its Q-School in April. That means he has medaled at some form of Q-School site twice in seven months.

Also advancing: Jack Maguire, a former All-American at Florida State, finished second at 19 under. … Matthew NeSmith, a former No. 1 junior and standout at South Carolina, closed in 65 to finish T-6 at 16 under. … Luke Guthrie, a 28-year-old former Illinois standout with 103 PGA Tour starts, finished T-9 at 15 under. … Andy Zhang, who left the University of Florida after two seasons, also came in at 15 under. Zhang, an amateur, famously qualified for the 2012 U.S. Open as a 14-year-old. … Both amateurs in the field advanced, as Ole Miss’ Braden Thornberry (the 2017 Haskins Award winner and NCAA individual champion) finished T-14 at 14 under to get through on the number. … David Branshaw, 49, also passed through on the number at 14 under. … The same for John VanDerLaan, the 2018 Division II player of the year at Florida Southern, thanks to a closing birdie.

Missing out: John Coultas, the 2016 Division II player of the year at Florida Southern, finished T-19 at 13 under to fall one short of advancing. … Kyle Reifers, who has competed in 160 PGA Tour events, also came in at 13 under. … Cristian DiMarco, son of PGA Tour winner Chris DiMarco, finished T-47 at 5 under. … Andrew Loupe, who has 92 PGA Tour starts to his name, tied for 60th at 2 under. … Cameron Wilson, the 2014 NCAA individual champion at Stanford, also placed T-60. … Brian Davis, 44, closed in 3-under 69 just to finish 2 over and T-69. It was a rough week for the Englishman, who owns five runners-up amidst 359 PGA Tour starts, as he beat just one player over 72 holes.

• • •

McKinney, Texas

TPC Craig Ranch, Par 72

Top 19 and ties advance to final stage

Full results

Medalist: William Kropp posted four rounds in the 60s in besting this field by two. The 28-year-old, who played college golf at the University of Oklahoma, has made significant starts on a few circuits. He has 36 career starts on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, 20 on the Web.com Tour and 14 on the Mackenzie Tour. Kropp won on PGA Tour Latinoamerica in 2015 and he has a runner-up finish on the Web.com Tour (2017) and the Mackenzie Tour (2014).

Also advancing: Doug Ghim, the former Texas standout who was low amateur at the 2018 Masters, finished solo fourth at 16 under. … Anthony Paolucci, a former No. 1 junior and a chief rival of Jordan Spieth in junior golf, closed in 72 for a nice T-8 showing at 11 under. … Drew Weaver, the 2007 British Amateur champion, also finished 11 under. … Kristoffer Ventura, a starter on the 2018 Oklahoma State NCAA champion squad, finished T-12 at 10 under. … He was joined there by Grant Hirschman, a starter on Oklahoma’s 2017 NCAA champion squad. … Min Woo Lee, the 2016 U.S. Junior Amateur winner, birdied his final hole to finish T-17 at 9 under and pass through on the number. He was the only amateur at this site to advance. … Former Northwestern standout Dylan Wu also passed through on the number.

Missing out: Martin Flores, who has 198 starts on the PGA Tour, placed T-25 at 7 under to fall two strokes short. … Former Illinois standout Nick Hardy suffered the same fate at 7 under. … Steven Kupcho, brother of Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho (the 2018 NCAA women’s individual champion who earned her 2019 LPGA card at Q-Series), tied for 33rd at 5 under. … Sulman Raza, who sealed Oregon’s NCAA Championship title at home in 2016, tied for 55th at 1 over. … Former PGA Tour winner John Merrick withdrew during the final round.

• • •

Mobile, Ala.

RTJ Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove (Crossings), Par 72

Top 19 and ties advance to final stage

Full results

Medalist: The lowest score of anyone in second stage went to Paul Haley, who went 23 under to earn medalist honors by a shot. The 30-year-old Georgia Tech product going this low and winning shouldn’t be a big surprise. Haley won on the Web.com Tour in 2012, a season where he also posted a pair of runners-up and finished 12th on the money list to earn his PGA Tour card. His lone PGA Tour season was rough, though, as Haley missed 15 of 18 cuts in 2013 and made less than $75,000. He competed in 15 Web.com Tour events in 2014 and only made four cuts. He hasn’t competed on the Web.com Tour since missing all five cuts in the 2015 campaign. But he’ll have at least conditional status now heading into the 2019 season.

Also advancing: Scottie Scheffler, the former Texas standout and 2013 U.S. Junior Amateur winner, tied for third at 20 under. … So did Derek Bard, a former University of Virginia standout who reached the final of the 2015 U.S. Amateur. … Blayne Barber, who has 104 starts on the PGA Tour, tied for seventh at 18 under. … Spencer Levin, who has played in 241 PGA Tour events and finished T-13 for low am honors at the 2004 U.S. Open, finished T-12 at 17 under.

Missing out: Cory Whitsett, who won two team national titles at Alabama, fell two short with a T-24 finish at 14 under. … Bubba Dickerson, who won the 2001 U.S. Amateur and Western Amateur, tied for 34th at 12 under. … So did PGA Tour winner Brendon Todd despite a final-round 63. … Ohio State’s Will Grimmer, an amateur who has qualified for the U.S. Open twice, finished 71st at even par.