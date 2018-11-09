Devoted golfers in the Northeast and Midwest won’t let the change in seasons or cold weather hamper their game.
Even before “winter rules” kick in, golfers need to be aware of the challenges the come along with cold, windy and wet weather.
Golfweek’s David Dusek lives in New England but hasn’t let chilly temperatures or all those falling leaves keep him off the course.
- Keep your extremities warm, with gloves, extra socks and a hat.
- Be flexible. Stretch more than you would in the summer. And consider walking.
- Be patient. The ball is going to travel a shorter distance in colder weather because the air is thicker. Think baseball.
- Layer up, but be aware that each article of clothing will impede your swing and the power you’re able to deliver. Depending on conditions, you can always ditch a layer or two before certain shots.
