Haskins Award Watch List: Nov. 9, 2018

The Fred Haskins Award Presented by Stifel is given annually to the best college golfer, as voted by players, coaches and media. And Golfweek keeps everyone up to date all season with its Haskins Award Watch List.

Haskins Award winners over the years include such notables as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Luke Donald. Oregon’s Norman Xiong won last year’s award.

Here is a look at the top 20 Haskins Award contenders, ranked in order, at the conclusion of the fall:

1. Matt Wolff

Year: Sophomore

School: Oklahoma State

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2

Results: Won, Carmel Cup; Won, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-1, Royal Oaks Intercollegiate; eighth, East Lake Cup (18-hole stroke play)

Next event: Amer Ari Invitational, Feb. 7-9

Buzz: Wolff won his first three stroke-play events before finishing eighth in the 18-hole stroke-play portion of the East Lake Cup. Still the clear Haskins favorite as 18-hole events shouldn’t be weighed as heavily as far as postseason awards are concerned.

2. Justin Suh

Year: Senior

School: USC

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 5

Results: Won, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-4, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-10, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; T-15, St. Mary’s Invitational

Next event: Amer Ari Invitational, Feb. 7-9

Buzz: His T-15 finish at Poppy Hills to close the fall isn’t great, but he still has three top-10s and won at the Golf Club in Georgia in one of the premier events of the season.

3. Collin Morikawa

Year: Senior

School: Cal

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3

Results: Second, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; second, Alister Mackenzie Invitational; fifth, Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic; T-5, Tavistock Collegiate Invitational

Next event: The Farms Intercollegiate, Feb. 11-12

Buzz: He hasn’t won, but he’s also been highly consistent, not finishing outside the top 5 this fall. A couple of wins to start the spring and he could climb right to the top.

4. Viktor Hovland

Year: Junior

School: Oklahoma State

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1

Results: Won, East Lake Cup (18-hole stroke play); T-1, Royal Oaks Intercollegiate; T-6, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational

Next event: Amer Ari Invitational, Feb. 7-9

Buzz: Got a late start this fall while representing Norway in the World Amateur Team Championships, but has responded with two wins and nothing worse than T-6. However, one win was in 18 holes at East Lake and the other he shared with teammate and Haskins favorite Wolff.

5. Chandler Eaton

Year: Junior

School: Duke

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6

Results: Won, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; second, Rod Myers Invitational; T-2, East Lake Cup (18-hole stroke play); T-8, Louisville Cardinal Challenge; T-15, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

Next event: John Burns Collegiate, Feb. 21-23

Buzz: One of two Haskins contenders for Duke, which continues to show why it should be considered one of college golf’s elite teams. Eaton has a landmark victory at the Nike Collegiate and only has one finish outside of the top 10 – and that was against a tough field at the Golf Club of Georgia.

6. Alex Smalley

Year: Senior

School: Duke

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 4

Results: Won, Louisville Cardinal Challenge; T-2, East Lake Cup (18-hole stroke play); fifth, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-5, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; T-12, Rod Myers Invitational

Next event: John Burns Collegiate, Feb. 21-23

Buzz: May be ranked higher than Eaton, but Smalley’s victory came against a weaker field. Still, Smalley impressively has four top-5s this season.

7. Bryson Nimmer

Year: Senior

School: Clemson

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 11

Results: Won, Carpet Capital Collegiate; won, Maui Jim Intercollegiate; second, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; T-7, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-57, Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic

Next event: Puerto Rico Classic, Feb. 17-19

Buzz: Started the fall on a tear, winning twice and finishing second at the Nike Collegiate. But his T-57 showing in Hawaii is a major blow with so many golfers playing well.

8. Luke Schniederjans

Year: Junior

School: Georgia Tech

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 9

Results: T-2, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-4, Carpet Capital Collegiate; T-6, Maui Jim Intercollegiate

Next event: Amer Ari Invitational, Feb. 7-9

Buzz: Only has three events to count this fall and hasn’t won, but he’s also yet to finish worse than T-6 while playing a difficult schedule.

9. Trent Phillips

Year: Freshman

School: Georgia

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 8

Results: Second, Carmel Cup; second, Jim Rivers Intercollegiate; third, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; T-11, Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic

Next event: Puerto Rico Classic, Feb. 17-19

Buzz: The only freshman on the watch list, Phillips had three top-3 finishes in four fall starts.

10. Davis Riley

Year: Senior

School: Alabama

Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 12

Results: Second, Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate; T-2, Carpet Capital Collegiate; T-9, East Lake Cup (18-hole stroke play); T-10, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; 13th, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational

Next event: Puerto Rico Classic, Feb. 17-19

Buzz: Topped many Haskins watch lists last season before fading in the spring. He’s back to performing at an elite level and posted four top-10s in five starts this fall. Needs some wins to seriously contend this spring, though.

NEXT 10

Kaito Onishi, Soph., USC (14)

Chun An Yu, Jr., Arizona State (7)

Matthias Schmid, Soph., Louisville (15)

Peter Kuest, Jr., BYU (13)

Will Gordon, Sr., Vanderbilt (10)

McClure Meissner, Soph., SMU (23)

Peng Pichaikool, Jr., Mississippi State (21)

Eric Bae, Jr., Wake Forest (16)

Stephen Franken, Jr., North Carolina State (22)

Steven Fisk, Sr., Georgia Southern (28)

JUST MISSED: Will Grimmer, Sr., Ohio State (17); Hayden Wood, Sr., Oklahoma State (20); Clay Feagler, Jr., Pepperdine (25); Joey Vrzich, Jr., Nevada (36); Scott Stevens, Sr., South Carolina (24)