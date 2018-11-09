Jordan Spieth misses the cut at Mayakoba Classic to cap disappointing 2018

Jordan Spieth made an early exit Friday at the Mayakoba Classic. It was a fitting end to an uncharacteristic year for Spieth, who went winless and failed to qualify for the Tour Championship.

Spieth shot 2-under 69 in the second round to miss the cut in his final start of 2018. He began the year ranked No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings and fell all the way to No. 14 due in part to prolonged putting struggles.

The missed cut in Mexico was his first since the U.S. Open in June and followed an underwhelming T-55 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. He’s planning to take the rest of the year off and will marry long-time girlfriend Annie Verret later this month.

His most recent win, the 2017 British Open came amid a stretch of two victories, two runner-ups and nothing worse than a T-28 over his final nine starts in 2017.

Spieth shot 64 in the final round to finish third at this year’s Masters, but he only has one top-10 since – a solo ninth at the British Open, where he co-led before shooting 76 in the final round.

Spieth was optimistic going into this week and said his ballstriking has been solid, but he shot even-par 71 Thursday and never got enough going to change the narrative going into a new year.