Matt Kuchar builds two-shot lead entering third round of Mayakoba Classic

Here’s a recap of the second round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

LEADING: Matt Kuchar came out in the afternoon wave and posted a second consecutive round of 7-under 64 to build a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Kuchar made eight birdies on the round, including five straight beginning at the second hole. He made his lone bogey of the week thus far at the par-4 12th. The 40-year-old is looking for his first PGA Tour win in more than four years and has 32 top-10 finishes since his last victory at the 2014 RBC Heritage.

CHASING: Rookie sensation Cameron Champ threatened the course record and put himself in great position with a 9-under 62. That gets him to 12 under on the week and two shots back. The 23-year-old hits it a mile and won the Sanderson Farms Championship two weeks ago in just his second start as a card-carrying Tour member.

Defending champ Patton Kizzire is three off the lead at 11 under and T-3 in a group that includes Danny Lee, Whee Kim, Dominic Bozzelli, Brian Gay, Anirban Lahiri and Richy Werenski.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Full disclosure – we don’t know exactly how this shot played out, but we’re going with Champ hitting 3-wood over the cave bunker because it’s so nice to look at.

Possibly the most intimidating bunker on TOUR. 3 wood off a downslope. Where do you end up? pic.twitter.com/gceTHVHZPq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 9, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Jordan Spieth missed the cut at 2 under a week after finishing T-55 in Las Vegas. Not a good sign as he looks to bounce back from a down year. … Rickie Fowler is still firmly in contention and sits T-21 at 8 under … Gary Woodland shot 2-over 73 in Round 2 but still made the cut on the number, extending his Tour-best cuts made streak to 15.

