Sergio Garcia holds slim lead after Round 2 of Nedbank Golf Challenge

Two major champions are in contention to win the $7.5 million Nedbank Golf Challenge with 36 holes to play. Sergio Garcia holds a one-shot lead over Louis Oosthuizen.

Garcia began the second round with a four-shot lead after an opening 64, but could only manage a 1-under 71 to move to 9-under at a course he’s won twice on. The 2017 Masters winner won the 2001 and 2003 Nedbank before it became a European Tour event.

“The course is tough,” said Garcia, who had five birdies and four bogeys. “It’s not every day you’re going to go out there and shoot 64, it doesn’t work like that.

“Three three-putts is never ideal but on these greens it can happen. They are so quick and some of the pins are so tucked close to the edges that it’s difficult to hit it close to them.

“Just because I shot eight under on the first day doesn’t mean you can do it every day. It’s a difficult golf course.

“I stayed positive, I stayed calm. I wanted to shoot something below 70 and I felt like I had a chance of doing it, unfortunately it didn’t work out but we’re still in the lead.”

Oosthuizen got into contention with a 5-under-par 67 that included five birdies and an eagle, but a double bogey at the eighth marred his card. The 2010 Open Championship winner is looking for his first victory since the 2016 ISPA Handa Perth International.

“I hit a nice putt on one and hit a really good chip on two and got my round going, Oosthuizen said. “So that’s a start you dream of and it’s just trying to keep that momentum going is always tough around this track.

“You can have all the course knowledge in the world here and it’s not going to make a difference. The wind is swirling all over the place. It’s tough tee shots, whether you’ve played here many times before or the first time here.

“I’m very excited. I’ve got quite a few friends and family here and obviously the home crowd behind me. It should be fun playing tomorrow.”

Rory McIlory matched Garcia’s 71 to be 1-under through 36 holes, eight shots off the lead.