'Stop being crazy': Incredible player-caddie exchange caught on tape

There’s nothing better than a great player-caddie exchange during a golf broadcast. They’re all different and they provide way more insight than any commentator can in real time.

Listening in on how these guys make decisions during crucial moments in tournaments is always a treat and something we could use a lot more of during 4-hour telecasts.

European Tour cameras caught an all-timer Friday at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, when China’s Ashun Wu was deciding whether to play it safe and punch out on the fairway or try to reach the green from a really tricky angle at the par-4 18th.

Wu was 3 under and six shots behind leader Sergio Garcia at the time. He apparently thought he had an angle into the green and wanted to be a hero.

It took his caddie a full minute to talk him out of the shot. He was absolutely begging Wu to take his medicine and punch out. That’s what good caddies do when they think it’s necessary and there’s clearly a lot of respect here on both sides to have such an open dialogue.

Luckily for us, cameras were rolling the entire time. Check out the full video and ensuing shot right here.