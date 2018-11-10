Matt Kuchar on the cusp of Mayakoba victory with local fill-in caddie 'El Tucan'

Matt Kuchar has a four-shot lead going into the final round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic, where he’s looking to end a four-year winless stretch come Sunday with a new face on the bag.

Kuchar was a late commit to the tournament and his regular caddie, John Wood, had a prior engagement. So Kuchar let him have the week off and got hooked up with local looper David, known as ‘El Tucan’, after several other caddie connections fell through.

“We’ve had a great time together,” Kuchar said. “I think there’s maybe some good luck that has been brought from El Tucan.”

The late fill-in set the tone for an interesting week. Kuchar’s wife, Sybi, stepped up to carry Zach Johnson’s bag for four holes in Round 1 after his regular caddie went down due to illness.

Mayakoba tournament director Joe Mazzeo set Kuchar up with the local caddie and, according to a PGATour.com report, ‘El Tucan’ was also on the bag for Armando Favela when he won a qualifier to get into the field.

“I think both of us are pretty easygoing,” Kuchar said. “He’s a steady rock out there and it’s been fun to have a local, some guy who can kind of point me in the right direction and who knows the ropes around here. I’ve enjoyed it.”

Kuchar followed back-to-back rounds of 64 with a 6-under 65 Saturday, getting to 20 under on the week. Now he’s poised to return to the winner’s circle in Mexico, where having a local caddie has definitely proved advantageous in one regard.

“Anything I need, and in particular any translation I need, he comes in very handy,” Kuchar said.