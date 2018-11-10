Matt Kuchar opens 4-shot lead at Mayakoba Classic

Here’s a recap of the third round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

LEADING: Matt Kuchar has never been anywhere but the top this week, and that will continue going into Sunday.

The American fired a 6-under 65 to reach 20 under overall and double his overnight lead to four ahead of the final round. Kuchar was tied for the lead after an opening 64, meaning he has now co-led or led outright after all three rounds.

The 40-year-old is looking for his first PGA Tour win in more than four years and has 32 top-10 finishes since his last victory at the 2014 RBC Heritage.

CHASING: Whee Kim uses a Saturday 66 to push into solo second at 16 under. Ricky Werenski and Danny Lee are tied for third at 15 under. Cameron Champ, the wunderkind PGA Tour rookie who captured the Sanderson Farms Championship recently for his first PGA Tour title, double bogeys the final hole but is still in contention in a tie for fifth at 14 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: We’ve got a pair here, as Kuchar drained a couple of lengthy birdie putts early on Saturday.

First 🐦 of the day for Matt Kuchar. He's solo leader at -15 @MayakobaGolf.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ukE4Epb2Uy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 10, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Aaron Wise rockets 38 spots up the leaderboard to T-5 at 14 under thanks to a third-round 63. … Jim Furyk is T-8 at 13 under. … Tony Finau is T-15 at 12 under after a Saturday 67. … Vaughn Taylor jumps 34 spots as a 65 pushes him to 11 under and T-17. … Defending champion Patton Kizzire is 10 under and T-22.

UP NEXT: The final round will be aired by Golf Channel from 1-4 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.