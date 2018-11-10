2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic: Round 3 live blog

The third round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen Mexico is underway. Follow our live blog here all day.
Stay here for live coverage throughout the day on Saturday.
The third round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen Mexico is underway. Follow our live blog here all day.
Stay here for live coverage throughout the day on Saturday.
Suzy Whaley made history Friday, as she was elected as the PGA of America’s president at the association’s annual meeting in (…)
Sergio Garcia is 18 holes away from his second win of the European Tour season after a third round 1-under 71 gave him a two-shot lead in (…)
How’s this for a confidence boost? Gaby Lopez won her first LPGA title playing alongside the top two players in the world. Lopez edged (…)
The second stage of 2018 Web.com Tour Q-School took place Oct. 30-Nov. 9 at five sites across the U.S. We tracked the (…)
Jordan Spieth made an early exit Friday at the Mayakoba Classic. It was a fitting end to an uncharacteristic year for Spieth, who went (…)
Matt Kuchar has a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Here are the tee times, (…)
Here’s a recap of the second round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (…)
There’s nothing better than a great player-caddie exchange during a golf broadcast. They’re all different and they provide (…)
Two major champions are in contention to win the $7.5 million Nedbank Golf Challenge with 36 holes to play. Sergio Garcia holds a one-shot (…)
Drive Shack shook up its management team, hiring Ken May to serve as CEO, a role he previously held at Topgolf. During his four years at (…)
Comments