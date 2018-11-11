Closing 61 lifts Vijay Singh; Bernhard Langer claims Charles Schwab Cup crown

Vijay Singh stole the show Sunday, tapping in for par on 18 to finish off a blazing 10-under 61 in the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

The round of the day gave Singh the tournament victory at 22-under 262 for the week and also secured Bernhard Langer’s fourth Charles Schwab Cup victory over the past five years.

Langer, 61, entered the week at Phoenix Country Club ranked first in the Schwab Cup standings and on the favorable side of numerous points scenarios. A T-13 finish proved good enough to secure the trophy that eluded him last year, the nature of which resulted in multiple cries for a format change in the season-long race.

The ageless wonder won seven times in 2017, including the first two Schwab Cup Playoff events, but the trophy automatically went to Kevin Sutherland after he won the Cup Championship.

Langer didn’t win at the same clip with just two victories in 2018, but 14 top-10 finishes helped push him to the top of the standings. Scott Parel, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jerry Kelly were ranked 2-5, respectively, and could have captured the trophy with a victory in Phoenix. Scott McCarron led by one shot entering the final round but shot 1-over 72 Sunday, falling to T-3.

Singh, 55, made 10 birdies in the bogey-free final round for his third senior victory in 2018, which included his first major win at the Constellation Senior Players Championship. The PGA Tour has seen dual-winners at its Tour Championship in each of the past two seasons – Tiger Woods won at East Lake while Justin Rose won the FedEx Cup last fall, and Justin Thomas took the Cup in 2017 despite then-rookie Xander Schauffele’s Tour Championship win.

The Tour is changing the format for that reason beginning in 2019, though there have been no such public discussions on the senior circuit.

It’s the fifth career Schwab Cup title for Langer, who was already deep into a glass of red wine with family and friends while the final pairings finished up on the course. He didn’t look like a man who plans on slowing down any time soon.

"I was trying to do the best I could, and I can't control anybody else," Langer said. "I'll most certainly have another go at it (next year), but for the moment we're just going to celebrate this win and at age 61, to do it, that's quite an achievement."