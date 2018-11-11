European Tour power rankings: Nov. 12-18

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Nov. 12-18, 2018:

10. Lee Westwood

Joins the top 10 with remarkable Nedbank win for first Euro Tour victory since 2014. Great effort from 45-year-old Englishman.

9. Paul Casey

Skips this week’s DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, which is a huge disappointment for Euro Tour’s season finale.

8. Rafa Cabrera Bello

One of Spaniard’s three Euro Tour wins came in 2012 Dubai Desert Classic. Will he make it four in Dubai this week?

7. Thorbjorn Olesen

Seventh on the European money list and should finish season better than his career-best 12th in 2016.

6. Alex Noren

A win in this week’s DP World would give him his second win of the season and third Rolex Series win.

5. Ian Poulter

Heads to Dubai looking for first European Tour win since 2012, but has two seconds in the DP World Tour Championship.

4. Sergio Garcia

Came up just short of second win of season in Nedbank thanks to Lee Westwood’s outstanding final round.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Has left himself too much to do to knock Francesco Molinari from top of Euro money list, but great defense of title he won last year.

2. Francesco Molinari

Averaging 70.15 strokes per round on Euro Tour. A good week in Dubai can take him under 70.

1. Justin Rose

Pity the Englishman won't grace the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai with his presence for reasons he says will become clear next year. Very strange.