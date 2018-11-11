Nov. 12, 2018

> THE FORECADDIE
Justin Rose move could expedite driver wars in 2019
> BY THE NUMBERS
Short and long behind Jason Day’s return to top spot in strokes gained putting (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA Tour: Matt Kuchar ends winless drought with steady play at Mayakoba (Kilbridge)
European Tour: Lee Westwood returns to winner’s circle with victory at Nedbank Golf Challenge (Tait)
PGA Tour Champions: Closing 61 lifts Vijay Singh; Bernhard Langer claims Charles Schwab Cup crown (Kilbridge)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Jordan Spieth
19. Gary Woodland
18. Marc Leishman
17. Paul Casey
16. Jon Rahm
15-1. Click here
LPGA
10. Lexi Thompson
9. Lydia Ko
8-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Lee Westwood
9. Paul Casey
8-1. Click here
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Women’s Senior Golf Association needs to get creative to flourish (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Trip to Q-School an unwelcome first for Matteo Manassero (Tait)
> WEB.COM Q-SCHOOL
David Branshaw, 49, moves to final stage of Web.com Tour Q-School (Casey)
> COLLEGES
Braden Thornberry heads to final stage as amateur, but pro golf could follow (Romine)
> GOLF LIFE
‘Pebble Beach-plus site’ reopens in Dominican Republic (Kaufmann)
> MEDIA
‘Emotional’ Lee Westwood makes Nedbank memorable (Kaufmann)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> THE 19TH HOLE
Ryder Cup drug tests a good development but still fuel rumor mill (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
PGA Tour swings back into Georgia for RSM Classic (Lusk)
> IMAGE CREDITS
