Nov. 12, 2018

Rob Carr/Getty Images

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 14: Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Justin Rose move could expedite driver wars in 2019

Sep 21, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jason Day on the 18th green during Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Short and long behind Jason Day’s return to top spot in strokes gained putting (Dusek)

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 11: Matt Kuchar of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning during the final round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course on November 11, 2018 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

PGA TourMatt Kuchar ends winless drought with steady play at Mayakoba (Kilbridge)

SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 11: Lee Westwood of England and Caddie and partner Helen Storey take a selfie photograph after Lee Westwood wins during Day Four of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC on November 11, 2018 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

European Tour: Lee Westwood returns to winner’s circle with victory at Nedbank Golf Challenge (Tait)

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 11: Bernhard Langer of Germany winner of the Charles Schwab Cup and Vijay Singh of Fiji Islands winner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship pose together at Phoenix Country Club on November 11, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PGA Tour Champions: Closing 61 lifts Vijay Singh; Bernhard Langer claims Charles Schwab Cup crown  (Kilbridge)

Jun 17, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka walk off the eighteenth green after completing the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills GC - Shinnecock Hills Golf C. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour
20. Jordan Spieth
19. Gary Woodland
18. Marc Leishman
17. Paul Casey
16. Jon Rahm
July 1, 2018; Kildeer, IL, USA; So Yeon Ryu (left) hugs Sung Hyun Park (right) after the second playoff hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

LPGA
10. Lexi Thompson
9. Lydia Ko
Sep 30, 2018; Paris, FRA; Europe golfer Ian Poulter and Europe golfer Justin Rose celebrate after the Ryder Cup Sunday singles matches at Le Golf National. Mandatory Credit: Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

European Tour
10. Lee Westwood
9. Paul Casey
Jane Blalock watches her tee shot on second hole during the first round of the inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open golf tournament in Wheaton, Ill., Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Daniel White/Daily Herald via AP)Women’s Senior Golf Association needs to get creative to flourish (Nichols)

NEW DELHI, INDIA - MARCH 09: Matteo Manassero of Italy watches a shot during the first round of the Hero Indian Open at Dlf Golf and Country Club on March 9, 2017 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Trip to Q-School an unwelcome first for Matteo Manassero (Tait)

WINTER GARDEN, FL - DECEMBER 10: David Branshaw putts on the 18th hole green of the Panther Lake Course during the third round of Web.com Tour Q-School at Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge on December 10, 2016 in Winter Garden, Florida. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)David Branshaw, 49, moves to final stage of Web.com Tour Q-School (Casey)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Braden Thornberry of Team USA his out of a bunker on the eighth hole in a two up win over Harry Ellis of Team Great Britain and Ireland during the singles matches in the 2017 Walker Cup at the Los Angeles Country Club on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)Braden Thornberry heads to final stage as amateur, but pro golf could follow (Romine)

Playa Grande

‘Pebble Beach-plus site’ reopens in Dominican Republic (Kaufmann)

SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 11: Lee Westwood of England poses with the trophy and drinks champagne after he wins the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC on November 11, 2018 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)‘Emotional’ Lee Westwood makes Nedbank memorable (Kaufmann)

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: A detailed view of a Team USA hat during singles matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Ryder Cup drug tests a good development but still fuel rumor mill (Lynch)

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GA - NOVEMBER 21: A detailed view of Mackenzie Hughes of Canada champions trophy on the 18th green after the playoff in the final round of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 21, 2016 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Justin Heiman/Getty Images)PGA Tour swings back into Georgia for RSM Classic (Lusk)

