Lee Westwood breaks 4-year Euro Tour win drought with scorching Sunday

Lee Westwood saved his best for last to spoil Sergio Garcia’s South African party. The Englishman returned a closing 8-under 64 to win the $7.5 million Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City.

The veteran Englishman began the final round three shots behind Garcia, who had led from the opening round. However, the 45-year-old was practically flawless in the final round, producing an eagle and six birdies to post a 15-under 273 total to deny Garcia the title by three shots. Garcia finished second on his own on 12 under after a final-round 70. Louis Oosthuizen was a shot further back on 11 under.

Westwood earned his 24th European Tour win, and his first since the 2014 Maybank Malaysian Championship.

“I’m a bit emotional, to be honest,” Westwood said. “You’re never sure whether you’re going to be able to do it again.

“Until now my emotions have felt really under control all day which is what I’ve been working hard on. I was just trying to hit fairways and stick to my game plan and hit it in the right places.

“I’ve got a bit of a process that I’m going through with my golf swing and I’m starting to see better shots. The 7-iron into 17 is probably one of the best shots I’ve ever hit.”

The 10-time Ryder Cupper earned a check for $1.25 million for his first Rolex Series victory. Garcia took home $832,750 while Oosthuizen won $468,250.

Westwood moves 29 spots on the European Tour’s money list to 16th, one spot ahead of Garcia who made a 13-spot ranking rise.

Four players ensured spots in this week’s DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, the European Tour’s season finale for the top 60 players. Chris Paisley began the week in 60th place on the money list and finished joint ninth to move to 52nd. South African Darren Fichardt tied with Paisley and jumped 14 spots to 58th. Fellow South African Dean Burmester placed 11th to rise 14 positions to 56th.

England’s Aaron Rai made the biggest money list move. His eighth-place finish saw him rise 20 spots to 55th. Rai was playing the Challenge Tour last year, but won three times on that circuit to automatically graduate to the main tour. Now he finds himself among Europe’s elite in Europe’s equivalent of the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship.