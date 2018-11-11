LPGA power rankings: Nov. 12-18

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Nov. 12-18, 2018:

10. Lexi Thompson

One last chance to extend winning each season (since 2013). Lost a heartbreaker at CME last year.

9. Lydia Ko

Spent time with swing coach Ted Oh ahead of Naples, Fla. Won the CME in 2014.

8. Nasa Hataoka

Two-time winner this season ranks second in putting and 10th in scoring.

7. Georgia Hall

British Open champ makes first start since Evian this week in Naples.

6. Sei Young Kim

That’s two top-4 finishes for Kim in China this fall.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Strong second half of 2019. Hasn’t finished outside the top 30 since mid-May.

4. Minjee Lee

Thirteen top-10s on the season, including a victory. Ranks second in greens in regulation.

3. Brooke Henderson

Canadian star makes her second home in Naples, and should be fresh at CME after week off.

2. Sung Hyun Park

Played in the final group at Blue Bay but dropped to a share of seventh after front-nine 40.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Make it three top-3 finishes in four events for “May” as she heads to a place she won last year. Gwk