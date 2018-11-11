Matt Kuchar holds on at Mayakoba to break 4-year win drought

Here’s a recap of the final round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

WINNER: Matt Kuchar’s win drought is over.

He was stuck on seven PGA Tour wins since capturing the 2014 RBC Heritage, but that is no longer the case. Kuchar began the final round at El Camaleon with a four-shot lead and held on well before back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 14 and 15. He was clinging to a one-shot lead as he played his final holes.

The 40-year-old finished with three straight pars though for a 2-under 69, a 22-under total and a one-shot win. It was punctuated with his rolling in a 3-footer for par at the last. And look at this incredible stat Golf Channel’s Justin Ray posted in advance of the final round.

Lee Westwood: 1st @EuropeanTour win since April 20, 2014. Matt Kuchar: seeking his 1st @PGATOUR win since April 20, 2014. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) November 11, 2018

It indeed came to be: Two men breaking the exact same length victory drought on the same day.

Kuchar now has eight PGA Tour wins. It took long enough to move on from No. 7, but he’s finally there.

JUST MISSED: Danny Lee put up a nice charge with a closing 65, but he came up one shot short at 21 under. J.J. Spaun and Richy Werenski tied for third at 19 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: As it turned out, Kuchar needed all the cushion he could get. This birdie putt ended up pushing him out far enough in front to eventually hold on…

SHORT SHOTS: Scott Piercy closes in 62 to jump 28 spots to a tie for sixth at 17 under. … Jim Furyk also places T-6. … Cameron Champ fires a second straight 2-under 69 to give himself a T-10 at 16 under. … Rickie Fowler finishes at 14 under for a tie for 16th. … Defending champion Patton Kizzire stumbles to a Sunday 75 and drops 33 spots to T-55 at 6 under.

UP NEXT: The Tour moves on to the RSM Classic, which is the final official PGA Tour event of the 2018 calendar year. The Tour will resume play after that event at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in the first week of January. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.