Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

What Matt Kuchar said after winning Mayakoba Golf Classic

Rob Carr/Getty Images

What Matt Kuchar said after winning Mayakoba Golf Classic

PGA Tour

What Matt Kuchar said after winning Mayakoba Golf Classic

Matt Kuchar captured the Mayakoba Golf Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour win in four years.

Here’s what he had to say, in a post-round TV interview on Golf Channel, after breaking that victory drought:

On the difficulty of trying to close out the win:

“It was tough. Not as many scoreboards as probably a typical PGA (Tour) event. … I certainly didn’t want a 3-footer on the last hole to win this thing, I was hoping to have a three-, four-shot lead and some wiggle room, but man that one felt awfully good.”

On if he saw this performance coming:

“I was hitting it beautifully. I felt really good. It was just a matter of having some putts go in. Golf’s such a funny game, it’s hard to predict when it’s going to come around. Normally I tend to gradually grow bit by bit and have a couple top 10s and then contend, but to have a 60th-place finish and then a win, pretty amazing.”

On what this win means going forward:

“I’m awfully excited. My 2018 wasn’t what I wanted out of 2018, but this is certainly a high note. This is an amazing thing, to get a win in Mexico, to go from Hola to Alaho (Aloha), going to Hawaii, can’t wait to go. I am so excited about that.”

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home