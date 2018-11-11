PGA Tour power rankings: Nov. 12-18

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Nov. 12-18, 2018:

20. Jordan Spieth

In danger of falling out of these rankings after missing the cut at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

19. Gary Woodland

Blazing hot fall was cooled a bit with T-41 in Mexico, though he did shoot 65 twice.

18. Marc Leishman

CIMB Classic winner teed it up just twice this fall, but we’ll likely see him in Australia later this year.

17. Paul Casey

Posted three top-20s this fall and will rest until Tournament of Champions.

16. Jon Rahm

Closes year with starts in Dubai and Bahamas, then it’s time for more wedding planning.

15. Patrick Reed

In the field for the European Tour season finale in Dubai and is coming off T-7 in Shanghai.

14. Xander Schauffele

HSBC Champions winner joins the list of Americans who will tee it up in Dubai.

13. Webb Simpson

He headlines the RSM Classic field after tying for 15th in Las Vegas.

12. Jason Day

Arguably enjoying best break among Tour players right now as he spends time with his third child, newborn son Arrow.

11. Rory McIlroy

Posted another head-scratching result with T-21 at Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

10. Tiger Woods

We’re less than two weeks away from the big money match against Phil Mickelson.

9. Francesco Molinari

Needed to rest and recharge, and now he’s back for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

8. Tony Finau

Continues steady climb up world rankings after T-16 finish in Mexico. Surprising he hasn’t won since maiden Tour title in 2016.

7. Rickie Fowler

You know he’s playing well when a T-16 at Mayakoba seems disappointing.

6. Tommy Fleetwood

Took a week off before European Tour finale in Dubai as he enjoys a streak of six consecutive finishes of T-11 or better.

5. Dustin Johnson

Usual world-beater has actually finished outside the top 10 more times (four) than he’s been inside the top 10 (three) in his last seven starts.

4. Bryson DeChambeau

Three wins in last five starts earned him more than enough cash to put in a new pool at home.

3. Justin Thomas

His offseason included a football-packed weekend with trips to Tuscaloosa and Nashville.

2. Justin Rose

Heads to Dubai with a win, two seconds and six total top-10s in as many starts.

1. Brooks Koepka

Won’t tee it up in Hero World Challenge, so that means we likely won’t see him again until Kapalua. Gwk