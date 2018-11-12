Fantasy golf power rankings: 2018 RSM Classic

Here are my top 20 fantasy golf options for the 2018 RSM Classic at Sea Island’s Seaside and Plantation Courses in St. Simons Island, Ga.:

1. J.J. Spaun: Shot 62 in the third round of last year’s RSM to finish second. His three top-15 finishes this fall are highlighted by a T-3 at Mayakoba. Ranks 30th in strokes gained tee to green.

2. Webb Simpson: Was 5 under through 36 holes last year before withdrawing to be with his father, Sam, who died last November. He has three finishes of T-12 or better at Sea Island, but none since 2013. T-15 in his fall opener, in Las Vegas.

3. C.T. Pan: T-6 in RSM debut, in 2016, before sharing 13th last year. Riding streak of three straight top-25s, including T-16 in Mexico.

4. Lucas Glover: Has made five straight RSM cuts, but has just one top-10, a T-9 in 2015. After runner-up finish at Web.com Tour Championship, he’s started fall with three straight top-17 finishes. Ranks ninth in strokes gained tee to green and sixth in bogey avoidance.

5. Luke List: Followed MC in 2015 with T-13 in 2016, his most recent RSM start. Missed cut at Mayakoba, though was T-4 before that at Safeway. Ranks sixth in strokes gained tee to green.

6. Russell Henley: Has cracked top 10 in three straight trips to Sea Island. T-29 at Mayakoba was his best finish since Greenbrier.

7. Cameron Champ: Missed cut in RSM debut last year, but already has a win and two total top-10s this fall. Ranks 14th in strokes gained tee to green.

8. Chesson Hadley: Has played five RSMs, but has a best finish of only T-32. Yet has two finishes of T-7 or better this fall. Ranks 21st in strokes gained tee to green.

9. Kevin Kisner: Won 2015 RSM and has two other top-4 finishes in past four trips to Sea Island. Coming off MC at Mayakoba and has cracked top 20 just once since British Open.

10. Bud Cauley: Had missed three straight cuts at RSM before T-8 finish last year. Followed T-10 in Las Vegas with T-29 in Mexico as he continues to work his way back from a car accident. Ranks sixth in strokes gained around the green.

11. Charles Howell III: Owns three top-10s in eight career RSM starts and last year’s MC was his first here. Also coming off MC in Mexico, but was T-5 in Malaysia earlier this fall. Ranks 11th in bogey avoidance.

12. Sam Ryder: T-61 in RSM debut last year, but owns pair of top-4 finishes this fall. Ranks fifth in strokes gained tee to green and 22nd in strokes gained putting.

13. Bill Haas: Second here in 2009 and was T-13 two years ago. Started fall with back-to-back top-15s before T-60 showing in Mexico. Ranks 11th in strokes gained tee to green, leading the Tour in strokes gained around the green.

14. Jason Dufner: Only RSM start resulted in a T-9, in 2015. T-21 finish at Mayakoba was his best finish since The Players. Ranks 26th in strokes gained around the green.

15. Stewart Cink: Has made five of seven RSM cuts, with a best finish of T-10, in 2016. Recently T-13 at CIMB Classic.

16. Brian Gay: Owns two top-4s in six RSM starts, including a solo third last year. Has missed just two of his last 21 cuts on Tour.

17. Zach Johnson: Has just three top-20s in eight RSM starts, but last year’s T-8 was his best showing at Sea Island. Fell apart in playoffs and started new season with MC in Mexico, though.

18. Joaquin Niemann: Making RSM debut this year, but has made 10 straight cuts. Ranks 15th in strokes gained tee to green.

19. Austin Cook: Defending champion at Sea Island and showed some life with T-13 finish at CIMB. MC in Las Vegas was his first since Travelers.

20. Chris Kirk: In addition to 2013 win, he has two other top-4s and two more top-20s in eight RSM starts. Risky pick, though, as he’s finished outside the top 40 in seven straight starts.