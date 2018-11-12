Lexi Thompson parts ways with caddie before LPGA season finale

Lexi Thompson and caddie Kevin McApline have parted ways. Thompson declined to provide any comment on the subject through her agent, Bobby Kreusler. McAlpine confirmed to Golfweek that he will no longer be caddying for Thompson, nor will he be working for anyone else at this week’s CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla.

The pair began working together shortly before last year’s ANA Inspiration, when McAlpine expertly helped Thompson navigate a nightmare four-stroke penalty in the final round.

McAlpine, a former Scottish Amateur champion who holds the amateur scoring record of 10-under 62 at the Old Course at St. Andrews, quit his job selling kids golf equipment in Scotland last March to come caddie for Thompson. He played a key role in helping Thompson weather a number of storms. It was a player-caddie relationship that once looked destined for the long haul.

Thompson, the only American ranked inside the top 10 at No. 8, comes into this week’s season-ending event in search of her first victory in 2018. She has won at least one tournament per season since 2013.