Protestors rally to save longtime Illinois public golf staple

Where we’re playing, we don’t need roads.

That’s the sentiment of many golfers in two Illinois cities who held a rally Sunday to protest plans for a road that would affect a local public golf staple.

The proposal, submitted by Dick Keefe Development Corporation, calls for a road to be built through the 10th hole at Canal Shores Golf Club, located in both Evanston and Wilmette, about a mile from Northwestern University. The road would provide access to four homes set to be built near the course.

In other words, public land would be used for a private landowner. Here is an aerial look at where the proposed road would go:

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, which leases out the Tom Bendelow-designed North Shore layout, will vote on the proposal on Thursday.

The par-60, 18-hole course was founded in 1919 and has quite the history. Bill Murray and his brothers worked at Canal Shores (formerly known as Peter N. Jans Memorial Golf Course), and longtime PGA Tour golfer Tim Herron made his pro debut there, winning the course’s inaugural mini-tour event in 1994.

Not a bad resume for a course that isn’t event 4,000 yards long and boasts 12 par 3s and six par 4s.

Protestors argue that the road would cost Cook County taxpayers $700,000 and would also destroy part of the area’s wetlands, increasing the risk of flooding.

The Canal Shores website also features a page titled, “Save, Don’t Pave No. 10.”