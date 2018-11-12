Titleist snaps TaylorMade's 4-year winning streak at Golfweek Industry Cup

Titleist won the 2018 Golfweek Industry Cup at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, Calif., snapping TaylorMade’s four-year winning streak in the process.

The company’s No. 1 team of Kevin Tassistro, Nick Geyer, Grant Martens and Price Ferchill posted a two-day tournament total of 305 to win by 11 over Callaway’s No. 1 team of Joe Toulon, Jay Poletiek, Marc Zien and Kevin DeHuff.

Zien and DeHuff combined to post a 31 shamble score on Saturday, tied for tops in the field, but Tassistro and Geyer posted 32 and added a 32 best-ball score to help Titleist No. 1 to a share of the first-day lead at 132.

The defending champion TaylorMade No. 2, featuring Joe Ryon, Ryan Carr, Bucky Coe and Patrick Baxter, also were tied for the first-day lead along with Fujikura’s No. 1 squad of John Hovis, Brandon Stengel, Marshall Thompson and Eric Recher.

Tassistro and Geyer then opened Sunday with a field-best 31 score in the Pinehurst format and Titleist No. 1 pulled away with a 108 aggregate score to capture the title.

TaylorMade No. 2 ended up finishing tied for third at 318 with Fujikura No. 1.

The Industry Cup annually matches up teams from across the gold industry. This year’s field included teams from Titleist, Callaway, TaylorMade, Cobra Puma, Adidas, Fujikura, Full Swing and Mitsubishi Chemical.

Each team features two two-man teams. While the best-ball format is self-explanatory, a shamble format involves players selecting the best drive between them and their partner, and then playing their own ball in from there. The Pinehurst format has partners switch balls after their drives and then hit second shots. Once they select the best second shot, it is alternate shot from there. Aggregate involves counting up a team’s lowest three scores on the final nine.

A long-drive competition was also held, with TaylorMade’s Juan Yumar, the 14th of 16 seeds, defeating fourth-seeded Jared LeGrand of TaylorMade in the final. Yumar, who took down top-seeded Kevin DeHuff of Callaway in the semifinals, won with a 287-yard drive.

Results

Long-drive results