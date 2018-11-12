What does it take to be No. 1? These guys know...

Brooks Koepka moved back to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday. Koepka did so without hitting a shot, bumping Justin Rose, also out of action last week, to No. 2.

But in this revolving-door theme that currently dominates the World No. 1 landscape, Rose could be No. 1 again as soon as next Monday. Rose won’t play in Dubai, but Koepka will tee it up in the Japan Tour’s Dunlop Phoenix event.

With so many players vying for No. 1 these days (four players have topped the rankings this year alone), it marks a far cry from years – and decades – past, where players such as Tiger Woods, Greg Norman and Nick Faldo dominated the top spot for lengthy periods of time.

Here’s a look at the players who have been World No. 1 for the most weeks in a row: