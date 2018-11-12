Wynn Golf Club reportedly set for 2019 re-opening in Las Vegas

One of the more unique – and pricey – golf courses in the U.S. is re-opening for business.

The Wynn Golf Club, located near the Las Vegas Strip, originally closed late last year to accommodate new development plans by Wynn Resorts. But after losing 16,000 rounds and upwards of $15 million of domestic casino business, Forbes reports that the company plans bringing the course back in 2019.

Before the 2017 closing of Wynn Golf Club, golfers were paying as much as $500 a round to play the high-end golf course, though Wynn Resorts thought the property’s 130 acres would be better used as Wynn Paradise Park, a $3 billion project that would’ve brought a convention center, 1,000-room hotel, casino, dining and nightlife to the area, all surrounding a 38-acre lagoon featuring a white-sand beach and numerous water activities.

However, plans for the park never fully developed.

“We weren’t really interested in building a large public swimming pool for the Las Vegas Strip,” Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox told Forbes.

The company is still planning a 400,000-square-foot convention center and recently purchased 38 acres directly on the strip for future development.

“Now that we have the 38 acres of land on the strip to develop the next great thing for Las Vegas, we can put our golf course back in as an amenity,” Maddox said.

Some holes will reportedly be redesigned and rerouted to accommodate the convention center. And there is no word on a re-opening date.