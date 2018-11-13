Best of Golf 2018: Here are 5 clubs that make headlines on the PGA Tour

The PGA Tour’s 2017-18 season had several memorable moments and great performances. Here is are five pieces equipment that made them possible.

Mizuno JPX 900 Tour Irons

Brooks Koepka won his first major championship, the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, using a set of Mizuno’s JPX 900 Tour irons even though he did not have an endorsement deal with the Japanese company.

This season the former Florida State standout won the U.S. Open again, as well as the PGA Championship, using the same irons, and still was not getting paid to use them. Forged from a single piece of 1025E mild carbon steel for soft feel, the JPX 900 Tour irons have a compact head and a beveled sole that helps them get in and out of the turf more easily. The extra weight pushed to the perimeter of the heads makes them more forgiving, but these clubs still demand precision.

Mizuno released an updated version of the irons in August, the JPX 919 Tour, and it will be interesting to see if Koepka switches into the new clubs.