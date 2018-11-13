Gear: Callaway Big Bertha 2019 hybrid

Price: $269.99 with UST Mamiya Recoil ESX or ZT9 graphite shafts

Specs: Carpenter 455 stainless steel face with an adjustable hosel and internal JailBreak posts. 3H-8H.

Available: Jan. 18, 2019

The Goal

For the first time Callaway is releasing a hybrid that combines a cup-face design with Jailbreak technology and an adjustable hosel for increased distance and better fitting options.

The Scoop

Two years ago Callaway designed the Epic drivers with a new technology called JailBreak, a pair of internal bars that joined the sole to the crown. JailBreak made the front portion of the head stiffer and helped return more of the energy created at impact back into the ball for added distance. While Jailbreak later was added to Epic fairway woods, it never was used in a hybrid until now, with the release of the Big Bertha hybrids for 2019.

Two main challenges Callaway designers had to overcome to add Jailbreak and an adjustable hosel mechanism to the Big Bertha hybrids was those features add weight and shift the center of gravity higher. Ideally, in clubs designed for mid- and higher-handicap players, the center of gravity should be as low as possible to encourage a higher ball flight. So Callaway developed a new adjustable hosel system that is shorter and about 12 grams lighter.

By saving weight from a location that is high and away from the hitting area, Callaway could add the Jailbreak bars to compliment the cup-face design, boosting the efficiency of the hitting zone. The company said players not only will gain distance when they make contact in the middle of the face, ball speed is protected more effectively on mis-hits too.

The benefit of having an adjustable hosel in a hybrid family that ranges from the 3- through 8-iron replacement is that fitters and players should be able to create a club that perfectly fills nearly any distance gap.