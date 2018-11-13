Dustin Johnson is a 12-1 favorite to capture the 2018-19 FedEx Cup, which will be awarded following the Tour Championship this upcoming August in Atlanta.

The latest odds to win the PGA Tour’s top individual honor were posted by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and shared via golfodds.com.

Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, U.S. Open and PGA Championship defending champ Brooks Koepka and the 2017-18 FedEx Cup winner Justin Rose are next at 14-1. Woods broke his five-year winless drought with a victory at the 2018 Tour Championship and nearly snagged the FedEx Cup in the process.

Here are the player-odds-to-win the 2018-19 FedEx Cup: