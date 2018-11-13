Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Dustin Johnson 12-1 betting favorite to win 2019 FedEx Cup; Tiger Woods close behind at 14-1

Dustin Johnson got out in front of Tiger Woods on the first hole Thursday has stayed there since. (Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Dustin Johnson is a 12-1 favorite to capture the 2018-19 FedEx Cup, which will be awarded following the Tour Championship this upcoming August in Atlanta.

The latest odds to win the PGA Tour’s top individual honor were posted by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and shared via golfodds.com.

Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, U.S. Open and PGA Championship defending champ Brooks Koepka and the 2017-18 FedEx Cup winner Justin Rose are next at 14-1. Woods broke his five-year winless drought with a victory at the 2018 Tour Championship and nearly snagged the FedEx Cup in the process.

Here are the player-odds-to-win the 2018-19 FedEx Cup:

Player Odds
Dustin Johnson 12-1
Tiger Woods 14-1
Justin Thomas 14-1
Rory McIlroy 16-1
Jordan Spieth 20-1
Justin Rose 14-1
Brooks Koepka 14-1
Rickie Fowler 20-1
Jon Rahm 25-1
Jason Day 25-1
Tony Finau 25-1
Hideki Matsuyama 30-1
Tommy Fleetwood 3-1
Bryson DeChambeau 20-1
Patrick Cantlay 40-1
Patrick Reed 40-1
Francesco Molinari 40-1
Bubba Watson 60-1
Joaquin Niemann 60-1
Paul Casey 50-1
Henrik Stenson 60-1
Xander Schauffele 40-1
Webb Simpson 60-1
Phil Mickelson 60-1
Marc Leishman 50-1
Aaron Wise 60-1
Adam Scott 80-1
Matt Kuchar 50-1
Alex Noren 100-1
Brandt Snedeker 80-1
Zach Johnson 100-1
Kyle Stanley 100-1
Billy Horschel 100-1
Keegan Bradley 100-1
Cameron Smith 100-1
Sergio Garcia 100-1
Louis Oosthuizen 100-1
Gary Woodland 100-1
Daniel Berger 125-1
Charley Hoffman 125-1
Kevin Na 125-1
Kevin Kisner 100-1
Ian Poulter 100-1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1
Tyrrell Hatton 100-1
Branden Grace 100-1
Byeong Hun An 125-1
Beau Hossler 100-1
Ollie Schniederjans 150-1
Russell Henley 150-1
Emiliano Grillo 125-1
Luke List 125-1
Ryan Moore 125-1
Charl Schwartzel 125-1
Jason Dufner 200-1
Si Woo Kim 150/1
Kevin Chappell 150/1
Brian Harman 150/1
Austin Cook 150/1
C.T. Pan 150/1
Jamie Lovemark 200/1
Peter Uihlein 150-1
Adam Hadwin 150-1
Pat Perez 150-1
J.B. Holmes 150-1
Jimmy Walker 150-1
Cameron Champ 50-1
Chesson Hadley 200-1
Patrick Rodgers 150-1
Danny Lee 150/1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 150-1
Nick Watney 250-1
Chris Kirk 200-1
Stewart Cink 200-1
Bud Cauley 200-1
Michael Kim 250-1
Dylan Frittelli 200-1
Chez Reavie 200-1
Sungjae Im 150-1
Abraham Ancer 200-1
Curtis Luck 250-1
Sam Burns 250-1
Kevin Streelman 250-1
Charles Howell III 250-1
Anirban Lahiri 250-1
Russell Knox 250-1
Jhonattan Vegas 250-1
Scott Piercy 250-1
Satoshi Kodaira 250/1
Patton Kizzire 250-1
Kevin Tway 150-1
* Additional Golfers
   upon request *

