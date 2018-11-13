Dustin Johnson is a 12-1 favorite to capture the 2018-19 FedEx Cup, which will be awarded following the Tour Championship this upcoming August in Atlanta.
The latest odds to win the PGA Tour’s top individual honor were posted by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and shared via golfodds.com.
Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, U.S. Open and PGA Championship defending champ Brooks Koepka and the 2017-18 FedEx Cup winner Justin Rose are next at 14-1. Woods broke his five-year winless drought with a victory at the 2018 Tour Championship and nearly snagged the FedEx Cup in the process.
Here are the player-odds-to-win the 2018-19 FedEx Cup:
|Player
|Odds
|Dustin Johnson
|12-1
|Tiger Woods
|14-1
|Justin Thomas
|14-1
|Rory McIlroy
|16-1
|Jordan Spieth
|20-1
|Justin Rose
|14-1
|Brooks Koepka
|14-1
|Rickie Fowler
|20-1
|Jon Rahm
|25-1
|Jason Day
|25-1
|Tony Finau
|25-1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30-1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|3-1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|20-1
|Patrick Cantlay
|40-1
|Patrick Reed
|40-1
|Francesco Molinari
|40-1
|Bubba Watson
|60-1
|Joaquin Niemann
|60-1
|Paul Casey
|50-1
|Henrik Stenson
|60-1
|Xander Schauffele
|40-1
|Webb Simpson
|60-1
|Phil Mickelson
|60-1
|Marc Leishman
|50-1
|Aaron Wise
|60-1
|Adam Scott
|80-1
|Matt Kuchar
|50-1
|Alex Noren
|100-1
|Brandt Snedeker
|80-1
|Zach Johnson
|100-1
|Kyle Stanley
|100-1
|Billy Horschel
|100-1
|Keegan Bradley
|100-1
|Cameron Smith
|100-1
|Sergio Garcia
|100-1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|100-1
|Gary Woodland
|100-1
|Daniel Berger
|125-1
|Charley Hoffman
|125-1
|Kevin Na
|125-1
|Kevin Kisner
|100-1
|Ian Poulter
|100-1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|100-1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|100-1
|Branden Grace
|100-1
|Byeong Hun An
|125-1
|Beau Hossler
|100-1
|Ollie Schniederjans
|150-1
|Russell Henley
|150-1
|Emiliano Grillo
|125-1
|Luke List
|125-1
|Ryan Moore
|125-1
|Charl Schwartzel
|125-1
|Jason Dufner
|200-1
|Si Woo Kim
|150/1
|Kevin Chappell
|150/1
|Brian Harman
|150/1
|Austin Cook
|150/1
|C.T. Pan
|150/1
|Jamie Lovemark
|200/1
|Peter Uihlein
|150-1
|Adam Hadwin
|150-1
|Pat Perez
|150-1
|J.B. Holmes
|150-1
|Jimmy Walker
|150-1
|Cameron Champ
|50-1
|Chesson Hadley
|200-1
|Patrick Rodgers
|150-1
|Danny Lee
|150/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|150-1
|Nick Watney
|250-1
|Chris Kirk
|200-1
|Stewart Cink
|200-1
|Bud Cauley
|200-1
|Michael Kim
|250-1
|Dylan Frittelli
|200-1
|Chez Reavie
|200-1
|Sungjae Im
|150-1
|Abraham Ancer
|200-1
|Curtis Luck
|250-1
|Sam Burns
|250-1
|Kevin Streelman
|250-1
|Charles Howell III
|250-1
|Anirban Lahiri
|250-1
|Russell Knox
|250-1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|250-1
|Scott Piercy
|250-1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|250/1
|Patton Kizzire
|250-1
|Kevin Tway
|150-1
|* Additional Golfers
|upon request *
