First look at 'Driver vs. Driver 2' winner: Wilson Staff Cortex

Gear: Wilson Staff Cortex driver

Price: $499.99 with Fujikura ATMOS Tour Spec shaft

Specs: Titanium structure with carbon-fiber crown and panels, along with two interchangeable sole weights. 9-degree, 10.5-degree and 12-degree models

Available: Nov. 13

The Goal

Wilson’s new Staff Cortex driver is designed to offer precise weight distribution and center of gravity control, along with enhanced forgiveness.

The Scoop

Created by Evan Hoffman, this driver beat out the competition to win Wilson’s “Driver vs. Driver 2.” Hoffman’s idea was to remove weight from areas that do not enhance performance by replacing titanium with carbon fiber. Wilson calls it Fast Cage Technology, and 44 percent of the surface area is made from carbon fiber, including the massive crown. The remaining titanium adds support to the head and makes strategic areas more rigid.

A significant amount of the discretionary weight went into the largest adjustable weight-track system ever used in a Wilson driver. Moving the 8-gram weight forward reduces spin and creates a lower-launching trajectory; affixing it more to the back of the sole boosts spin and promotes a higher launch.

A pair of interchangeable weights were designed in the heel and toe. When the triangular 8-gram weight is in the toe and the 2-gram weight is in the heel, the Staff Cortex has a fade bias. Switching the weights creates a draw bias.

For more customization, Wilson designers added the company’s Fast Fit hosel system. The six-position hosel allows players and fitters to increase or decrease the stated loft in half-degree increments.