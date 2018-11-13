Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
FootJoy goes vintage with latest Heritage Collection offerings

FootJoy goes vintage with latest Heritage Collection offerings

FootJoy goes vintage with latest Heritage Collection offerings

Who doesn’t love vintage?

FootJoy recently released new items for its Heritage Collection, which features trucker hats, T-shirts, crew socks and more – all with a vintage FootJoy logo.

Past Heritage Collection items have proved popular. Jason Dufner sported several Heritage Collection lids last season.

The full collection can be found at footjoy.com/heritage-collection.

Here’s a closer look at some of the highlights:

FootJoy Heritage Half-Zip Pullover, $88

The key to this pullover is its durability. Features include double-stitched seams and easy-care fabric that can be machine-washed with minimal wrinkling and shrinkage. Four-way stretch allows this to be worn on the golf course.

FootJoy Heritage Visor, $30

Made of 100-percent cotton, this visor, with its adjustable strap and curved bill, helps provide a more desirable fit. The FootJoy logo is an added bonus. Available in navy.

FootJoy Heritage Pom Pom Beanie, $30

With cold weather setting in, this red, white and blue beanie will help keep your head warm. Made with a super-soft-knit construction and traditional cuff design.

FootJoy Heritage Graphic Tee, $35

One of several graphic tee options in this collection. All shirts are pre-shrunk and made of 100-percent cotton. The crew-neck collar design provides extra comfort.

