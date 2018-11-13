FootJoy goes vintage with latest Heritage Collection offerings

Who doesn’t love vintage?

FootJoy recently released new items for its Heritage Collection, which features trucker hats, T-shirts, crew socks and more – all with a vintage FootJoy logo.

Past Heritage Collection items have proved popular. Jason Dufner sported several Heritage Collection lids last season.

The full collection can be found at footjoy.com/heritage-collection.

Here’s a closer look at some of the highlights:

FootJoy Heritage Half-Zip Pullover, $88

The key to this pullover is its durability. Features include double-stitched seams and easy-care fabric that can be machine-washed with minimal wrinkling and shrinkage. Four-way stretch allows this to be worn on the golf course.

FootJoy Heritage Visor, $30

Made of 100-percent cotton, this visor, with its adjustable strap and curved bill, helps provide a more desirable fit. The FootJoy logo is an added bonus. Available in navy.

FootJoy Heritage Pom Pom Beanie, $30

With cold weather setting in, this red, white and blue beanie will help keep your head warm. Made with a super-soft-knit construction and traditional cuff design.

FootJoy Heritage Graphic Tee, $35

One of several graphic tee options in this collection. All shirts are pre-shrunk and made of 100-percent cotton. The crew-neck collar design provides extra comfort.