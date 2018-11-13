Golfer DQ'd after signing for incorrect scores at European Tour Q-School

The Final Qualifying Stage for European Tour Q-School is set to end Thursday with the top 25 players and ties after six rounds earning Category 16 status for the 2018-19 season. England’s Daniel Gavins is setting the pace through four rounds at 20 under.

Another Englishman, though, has already seen his chances of getting his European Tour card this week dashed.

Tom Murray had just shot 2-under 70 in Sunday’s second round to move to 7 under, which would’ve put him in a share of 55th. But after signing his scorecard, he realized that his scores were incorrect. While his total was right, he had two incorrect hole scores, one higher and one lower.

He was then disqualified per Rule 6-6.

“My fault completely but still just as horrible,” Murray tweeted afterwards. “Rough end to the season but we will be back stronger.”

Murray, who is ranked No. 369 in the Official World Golf Ranking, will head back to the Challenge Tour, where he finished 16th on the tour’s money list this past season.

Fifteen players earned cards via the Challenge Tour last season. Murray came 604 euros shy of that.