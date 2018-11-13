'It’s missed the mark:' Rory McIlroy not watching Tiger-Phil match

As the roll call continues among PGA Tour players as to who will and who won’t watch the big money match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in Las Vegas, Rory McIlroy is the latest to have other plans for Nov. 23.

McIlroy told reporters in Dubai on Tuesday that he won’t order the $19.99 pay-per-view match at Shadow Creek, where the winner’s prize is $9 million. This is a change from earlier this year when McIlroy told Mickelson during lunch at one of the FedEx Cup playoff events that he planned to order it.

Upon hearing McIlroy, Mickelson then apparently pulled $25 out of his wallet and offered to cover the purchase for his fellow Tour player.

Even with the money, McIlroy is now not interested.

“Look, if they had a done it 15 years ago it would have been great,” McIlroy said. “But nowadays, it’s missed the mark a little bit.”