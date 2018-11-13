Oh no, Romo: NFL announcer's near gaffe after punter's golf move

Tony Romo loves golf – maybe a little too much.

During the broadcast for Sunday’s NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, Romo got excited when Seahawks punter Michael Dickson pinned the Rams inside the 5-yard line after motioning for the ball to check and spin back, which it did.

But then things took a turn for the worse, as Romo saw a “PGA” patch on Dickson’s jersey and started to make a connection between the patch and the Professional Golfers’ Association.

Tony Romo instantly realizes his PGA/Golf backspin reference isn’t funny pic.twitter.com/r9BYImvxtR — Quigs (@BigSeanQ) November 11, 2018

Luckily, Romo caught himself and Jim Nantz stepped in to provide clarification. The patch is not golf-related at all, but rather a tribute to late Seattle owner Paul G. Allen, who died Oct. 15.