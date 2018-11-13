USGA, R&A to create a global ranking for golfers with disabilities

Golf just got more inclusive.

The U.S. Golf Association and R&A announced Tuesday that beginning Jan. 1, 2019, they will administer a global ranking for golfers with disabilities. The rankings, initially developed in 2014 by the European Disabled Golf Association, will be called the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability and it will be managed in tandem with the World Amateur Golf Ranking for men and women.

“One of golf’s best benefits is that it can be played by everyone, and it can be played for a lifetime,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA Senior Managing Director of Championships. “We are pleased to administer this ranking in partnership with The R&A, as it elevates an important population of the golf community that clearly loves the game and enables a variety of competitive opportunities around the world. Together with the modifications to the Rules of Golf for golfers with disabilities and the USGA’s work to make golf courses more accessible, we are working to create meaningful and lasting change to make golf more welcoming.”

Added Duncan Weir, the R&A’s Executive Director for Golf Development and Amateur Events: “There is an accelerating growth in the number of events around the world for golfers with disabilities to compete in so it makes absolute sense that there is a global ranking to provide a robust measurement of an individual’s skill and ability.

“It is another important step towards ensuring that golf is more inclusive of people of all ages and abilities. Along with our colleagues at the USGA we will continue to support EDGA’s drive to grow participation and competition in the sport among all disability groups.”

Further information for golfers and tournament organizers wishing to register their details with the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability will be made available later this year.