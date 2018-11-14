Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 RSM Classic

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s RSM Classic? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

J.J. Spaun. Love his game and he not only was second last year at Sea Island, but he also is coming off a T-3 finish in Mexico. Also like: Webb Simpson and C.T. Pan. Simpson is the top-ranked player in the field and has three top-12s here in his career. Pan was just T-16 at Mayakoba and has cracked the top 13 in both previous RSM starts.

Dan Kilbridge

Kevin Casey