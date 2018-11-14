Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 RSM Classic

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s RSM Classic? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: J.J. Spaun. Love his game and he not only was second last year at Sea Island, but he also is coming off a T-3 finish in Mexico.
- Also like: Webb Simpson and C.T. Pan. Simpson is the top-ranked player in the field and has three top-12s here in his career. Pan was just T-16 at Mayakoba and has cracked the top 13 in both previous RSM starts.
- Sleeper: Lucas Glover. In a weak field, not many may be sleeping on Glover, but it’s hard to overlook his three straight top-17s to begin the fall.
- DraftKings bargain: Curtis Luck ($6,400). This is more of a gut pick, as Luck has missed three of his last four cuts. But I think Sea Island will give him a chance to rely more on his strong short game.
- Fade: Peter Uihlein. Case of name being better than current form.
Dan Kilbridge
- Projected champion: C.T. Pan. T-30 or better in each of his first four starts this season, and the results have improved each week. Finished T-6 here a year ago and T-13 in 2016. Seems like a good week for his breakthrough victory.
- Also like: Harold Varner III. Three top-15s in the last month, including a T-6 last week in Mexico. Seems to be playing with a lot of confidence.
- Sleeper: Bud Cauley. After suffering serious injuries in a car accident last summer, he’s back in the swing and finished T-10 in Vegas two weeks ago. Also had a T-8 at the RSM a year ago.
- DraftKings bargain: Joel Dahmen ($7,000). Slightly worried about fatigue entering his sixth consecutive start, but he made the cut in each of the previous five and carded four rounds in the 60s last week in Mexico.
- Fade: Zach Johnson. One of the biggest names in the field and finished T-8 a year ago, but last week’s missed cut at the Mayakoba was underwhelming.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Russell Henley. He’s definitely a fan of this place, considering he’s finished in the top 10 in three straight trips here. His form is coming back, too, as a top 30 in Mexico proved.
- Also like: Chesson Hadley and Kevin Kisner. Hadley has never had a high finish here, but he enters this week with a T-2 and a T-7 amongst his last three starts. Kisner is almost the opposite, as his form has been rough following the PGA Championship but he’s a past winner at RSM and boasts two other top 5s here. Going to trust him as a course horse this week.
- Sleeper: Jason Dufner. Last time he played here, he finished top 10. Dufner is also coming off a nice, solid top 25 in Mexico.
- DraftKings bargain: Stephan Jaeger ($6,800). He has quietly posted a pair of top 20s this fall. His performance at the RSM Classic last year was pretty nice, too, as he finished T-29.
- Fade: Jim Furyk. He might be tempting with a T-6 or better in two of his last three starts as well as three top-11 showings at this event. But Furyk has been pretty up and down of late (missed cut in Vegas, T-71 at PGA). At a high price, if he has an off week, Furyk could be a huge waste of money in fantasy.
