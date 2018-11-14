LPGA players help raise money for family affected by California wildfire

NAPLES, Fla. – Tiffany Joh saw a need and rallied her fellow tour players to respond. Joh read on Facebook that the parents of JaNae Rhodes, one of the LPGA’s physical therapists, lost everything they own in the Camp Fire that has devastated California.

Joh shared a GoFundMe page on Twitter that Rhodes’ husband had created.

Hey @LPGA buds, I’m sure a lot of you have been following the CA fires. The parents of one of our PTs, Jenae, were one of the families that lost everything in the Camp Fire. If you can please donate your Starbucks money and/or share this link! https://t.co/MlHrkHohHp — Tiffany Joh (@tiffjoh) November 13, 2018

“Apparently her parents are in the Northern California area that was affected by the Camp Fire and literally just escaped with the shirts on their backs,” said Joh, whose own San Diego home is under extreme watch.

“I don’t have a huge social media following, but I feel like I’m friends with people that do.”

Jane Park retweeted Joh’s note, pledging to donate $20 for every birdie she makes at this week’s CME Group Tour Championship and asked if any other players wanted to join. Azahara Munoz jumped on board, and Paige Spiranac said she’d match Park’s donation.

Rhodes’ GoFundMe page has almost reached the $5,000 goal in only two days, with a number of LPGA pros such as Cheyenne Woods and Jessica Korda chipping in.

“A lot of the time I see stuff like that on the news or I hear about friends that are in trouble and I don’t feel like I can do anything,” said Joh, “but we’re in a position that we can.”