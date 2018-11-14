National Signing Day: Class of 2019 college golf signees

It’s time to make things official.

Junior golfers around the country will be signing their national letters of intent during the early signing period, Nov. 14-21, and Golfweek will record the signings here as they roll in.

To share a signing or a signing photo with Golfweek, please email Brentley Romine at bromine@golfweek.com and Kevin Casey at kcasey@golfweek.com. IMPORTANT: We ask that you include ALL of the following – the player’s full name, hometown and state, college and photo credit if applicable.

For NLI tweets: @GolfweekBromine, @GolfweekRingler and @GolfweekCasey.

Boys

CINCINNATI

Ty Gingerich, Carmel, Ind.

CLEMSON

Carter Pendley, Dalton, Ga.

FLORIDA

Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT

Guy Clauss, Newport Beach, Calif.

MARYLAND

Austin Barbin, Elkton, Md.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE

Steven Haremski, Knoxville, Tenn.

NEBRASKA

William Marshall, Elburn, Ill.

NORTHWESTERN

James Imai, Brookline, Mass.

OKLAHOMA

Turner Hosch, Dallas

SIENA

Jack Tobin, Southborough, Mass.

TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO

Hunter Bott, Montgomery, Texas

David Harrison, Trophy Club, Texas

WEST VIRGINIA

Trent Tipton, Orient, Ohio

XAVIER

Jack Wertz, Cincinnati, Ohio

Girls

AUBURN

Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla.

BUCKNELL

Sahana Paravantavida, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

CAL

Tsu-Yi Chang, Tapei, Taiwan

DUKE

Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind.

LIPSCOMB

Kaylee Wu, Medford, Ore.

MICHIGAN

Anika Dy, Traverse City, Mich.

WISCONSIN

Nicole Ciskowski, Barrington, Ill.