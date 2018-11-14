National Signing Day: Class of 2019 college golf signees

It’s time to make things official.
Junior golfers around the country will be signing their national letters of intent during the early signing period, Nov. 14-21, and Golfweek will record the signings here as they roll in.
To share a signing or a signing photo with Golfweek, please email Brentley Romine at bromine@golfweek.com and Kevin Casey at kcasey@golfweek.com. IMPORTANT: We ask that you include ALL of the following – the player’s full name, hometown and state, college and photo credit if applicable.
For NLI tweets: @GolfweekBromine, @GolfweekRingler and @GolfweekCasey.
Boys
CINCINNATI
Ty Gingerich, Carmel, Ind.
CLEMSON
Carter Pendley, Dalton, Ga.
FLORIDA
Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
Guy Clauss, Newport Beach, Calif.
MARYLAND
Austin Barbin, Elkton, Md.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE
Steven Haremski, Knoxville, Tenn.
NEBRASKA
William Marshall, Elburn, Ill.
NORTHWESTERN
James Imai, Brookline, Mass.
OKLAHOMA
Turner Hosch, Dallas
SIENA
Jack Tobin, Southborough, Mass.
TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO
Hunter Bott, Montgomery, Texas
David Harrison, Trophy Club, Texas
WEST VIRGINIA
Trent Tipton, Orient, Ohio
XAVIER
Jack Wertz, Cincinnati, Ohio
Girls
AUBURN
Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla.
BUCKNELL
Sahana Paravantavida, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
CAL
Tsu-Yi Chang, Tapei, Taiwan
DUKE
Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind.
LIPSCOMB
Kaylee Wu, Medford, Ore.
MICHIGAN
Anika Dy, Traverse City, Mich.
WISCONSIN
Nicole Ciskowski, Barrington, Ill.
Comments