Phil Mickelson tells epic story involving Tiger Woods, Tony Romo

The first HBO “24/7” episode might not have won everyone over as “The Match” between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods gets closer, but there was at least one gem to take away from it.

The story involved one time that Mickelson got under Woods’ skin at the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by mentioning that he had dinner the night before with Woods’ partner, Tony Romo.

The way Mickelson tells the story makes it that much better:

Be sure to watch 24/7 on @HBO tonight at 10 PM for more insight into the Tiger/Phil dynamic! pic.twitter.com/7Tq7GCdbbE — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) November 14, 2018

One thing that Mickelson didn’t mention in this clip is that he began that Sunday two shots behind Woods before firing a closing 64 to win the tournament. Woods shot 75 and ended up T-15.