By now, you know that Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will face off in a $9 million, pay-per-view, 18-hole match on Nov. 23 in Las Vegas at Shadow Creek.

What you don’t know, until now, is who will be calling the action for Turner Sports.

The live, play-by-play coverage will be led by Sports Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Ernie Johnson, who has been Turner’s primary anchor for its PGA Championship coverage since 1995

The 2011 Open Championship champion Darren Clarke, Peter Jacobsen of NBC Sports and Golf Channel, Shane Bacon of Fox Sports and LPGA veteran Natalie Gulbis will be providing commentary and analysis throughout the broadcast.

The cost to watch the winner-take-all match – complete multiple side bets and lots of snark – will be $19.99. The event begins at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Turner will also produce a pre-match show beginning at 2 p.m. It will offer a peek in to the preparation for the event – including footage of the combatants on the putting green and driving range.

Woods and Mickelson have won a combined 19 majors and 123 PGA Tour event. And while these two may have seen better days on the golf course, it’s unlikely viewers will be bored given the rampant in-match wagering and gobs of trash-talk that will take place.

And if this hype video doesn’t get you excited, you might want to reconsider your life goals.

Unless you’re Rory McIlroy.

Then, we’ll give you a pass.