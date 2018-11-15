With the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson $9 million match just over a week away, gamblers in Las Vegas continue to love Woods, just not as much as before.

Woods is now a -200 favorite to win The Match straight up. That means one must wager $200 to net $100 if Woods were to win. Woods had been as high as -220 just two weeks ago. Bettors appear to be hedging as the pay-per-view event to be held at Shadow Creek Golf Club moves closer.

Mickelson, meanwhile, sits at +170 on the money line, meaning a bettor would net $170 on a $100 wager if Mickelson were to win.

Lefty was at +175 last week.

The odds are courtesy of the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas and golfodds.com.

Of course, Woods and Mickelson are expected to engage in multiple side bets during the event.

The Match will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern on Friday, Nov. 23, and is being produced by Turner Sports and will be available for $19.95 across most of the usual cable and satellite outlets, in addition to B-R Live.