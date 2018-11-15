Rory McIlroy on criticism about future schedule: 'I'm looking out for me'

Rory McIlroy has hit back at Paul McGinley in a war of words at odds with the notion of European Tour harmony following Europe’s Ryder Cup win at Le Golf National.

McGinley, the victorious 2014 European captain, has castigated McIlroy for saying he may not fulfill his 2019 Euro Tour membership requirements. McGinley said McIlroy’s impending decision to quit the European Tour was “very disappointing and it is obviously a blow for the European Tour.” He also said he was “finding it hard to understand” why Rory couldn’t commit to four regular European Tour events next year.

McIlroy responded after an opening 3-under 69 in the $8 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, the final event of the 2018 European Tour

“Everyone has to look out for themselves and next year I’m looking out for me,” McIlroy said. “At the same time, I don’t have to make a decision on it.

“I didn’t say that it was a definite. It’s up in the air. I don’t have to make a decision till May. We’ll see how it goes. McGinley is on the European Tour board, he’s involved and he has to protect what he has and I get it.

“Everyone has to do what’s best for them and, for me next year, I’m trying to do what’s best for me to help get back to the best player in the world and try to win majors again.”