Scott Gregory, the guy who shot 92 at the U.S. Open, just earned his Euro Tour card

Scott Gregory’s attitude following his dismal opening round at this year’s U.S. Open was a masterclass in poise.

The Englishman fired a brutal 22-over 92 that Thursday at Shinnecock Hills and of course was asked questions afterwards about the worst round anyone had posted at a U.S. Open in 16 years.

He answered them splendidly, at one point quipping, “I qualified last week, so I can’t be that bad.”

Now, he has something truly to smile about.

Gregory played the final 72 of 108 holes at the final stage of European Tour Q-School in 16 under to rocket himself to a 19-under total and a T-11 showing.

With the top 25 and ties earning European Tour cards, that means Gregory indeed got his for the 2019 season.

Take that, haters!

“I probably came under some unfair criticism, so to do this not only proves it to myself but it proves it to them. It keeps a lot of people quiet,” Gregory said, per EuropeanTour.com. “It proved to me that I could do it but I didn’t need proving. I got a lot of stick and stuff on Twitter so it proves to all them that I can do it, so I’m happy with that. They haven’t got an argument with me. I might put a tweet out tonight, but I’ll have to word it carefully!”

The 24-year-old certainly worked his way here, as he got through all three stages of Q-School to earn his European Tour card.

He’ll be a rookie on the circuit in 2019, but certainly no ordinary one.

Of course, his 92 gained him some (less-than-flattering) fame. But Gregory has an incredibly accomplished record at his young age.

The Englishman won the 2016 British Amateur and was a member of the 2017 Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team. He’s already played in four majors as well, although Gregory is yet to make a cut in one.

He turned pro last year and quickly finished T-8 in a Challenge Tour event. His 2018 was mostly spent on that circuit with uninspiring results, as Gregory made just one of eight cuts.

But he more than made up for it at Q-School and will now have a full schedule on the European Tour this coming year.

As we said, Gregory showed great poise at the time of his opening 92 at Shinnecock:

Tough day today @usopengolf well very tough… enjoying the stick I'm receiving and looking forward to playing well tomorrow… #GolfIsHard pic.twitter.com/USSOXQcFEA — Scott Gregory ⛳ (@ScottGregory5) June 14, 2018

6 months ago he shot 92 in the US Open and had the craic to take the piss out of himself right after… Today he came through QSchool to get his European Tour card. What a ledg ➡️ @ScottGregory5 pic.twitter.com/pPwxlvUPMy — The Club (@TheClub) November 15, 2018

But it was nonetheless a rough experience of course as fans piled on. And Gregory had in total a rough year of results prior to Q-School. The Englishman pointed out injury slowed him down this season.

Now, though, he has the last laugh.

Go enjoy it, Scott. You earned it.