Tiger Woods wants to 'take some cash' from Steph Curry on the golf course

We’re about a week away from Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson going head to head in The Match, and the promotional build-up is in full swing.

That led to a pretty cool Twitter video from Bleacher Report Thursday night, with Woods breaking down Steph Curry’s golf swing for a segment called Tee Tips.

Curry is in talks with the PGA Tour about hosting his own tournament in 2019, and the two-time NBA MVP has teed it up in two Web.com Tour events with pretty impressive results.

Woods said the Golden State Warriors point guard has a “beautiful golf swing,” and advised him to load up on his right leg a bit more going back.

Then he issued a challenge.

“I’m looking forward to playing with you,” Woods said. “Taking some cash off you too.”

Curry didn’t take long to respond.

I’m bringing the wallet as long as you’re giving up strokes. Invite @PhilMickelson too! https://t.co/q7BQiOp8Jx — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 15, 2018

Now that Mickelson has an invite, they need a fourth. Preferably someone with a decent golf game, NBA ties, deep pockets, and a gambling obsession.

Here’s hoping they can get Michael Jordan involved and set up a cart game for The Match II.