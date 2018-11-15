Tiger Woods wants to 'take some cash' from Steph Curry on the golf course

We’re about a week away from Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson going head to head in The Match, and the promotional build-up is in full swing.
That led to a pretty cool Twitter video from Bleacher Report Thursday night, with Woods breaking down Steph Curry’s golf swing for a segment called Tee Tips.
Curry is in talks with the PGA Tour about hosting his own tournament in 2019, and the two-time NBA MVP has teed it up in two Web.com Tour events with pretty impressive results.
Woods said the Golden State Warriors point guard has a “beautiful golf swing,” and advised him to load up on his right leg a bit more going back.
Then he issued a challenge.
“I’m looking forward to playing with you,” Woods said. “Taking some cash off you too.”
Curry didn’t take long to respond.
Now that Mickelson has an invite, they need a fourth. Preferably someone with a decent golf game, NBA ties, deep pockets, and a gambling obsession.
Here’s hoping they can get Michael Jordan involved and set up a cart game for The Match II.
