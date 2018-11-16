2018 RSM Classic: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV info

Charles Howell III holds a three-shot lead entering the third round of the 2018 RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.
Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Round 3.
Round 3 Tee Times – Saturday
1st Tee
9:45 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Ted Potter Jr., D.A. Points
9:55 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Roberto Castro, Ben Crane
10:05 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Dominic Bozzelli, Hank Lebioda
10:15 a.m.: Martin Piller, Henrik Norlander, J.J. Spaun
10:25 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Sungjae Im, Peter Uihlein
10:35 a.m.: Johnson Wagner, Luke List, Scott Langley
10:45 a.m.: Anders Albertson, Garrett Barber, Brendon Todd
10:55 a.m.: Ernie Els, Sean O’Hair, Corey Conners
11:05 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Chase Wright, Derek Fathauer
11:15 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Brian Gay, Webb Simpson
11:25 a.m.: Brian Harman, Graeme McDowell, Brice Garnett
11:35 a.m.: Nick Watney, Ryan Blaum, David Hearn
11:45 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Jason Gore, Cameron Champ
10th Tee
9:45 a.m.: Robert Streb, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges
9:55 a.m.: Fabian Gomez, Ryan Armour, Matt Every
10:05 a.m.: Davis Love III, Hunter Mahan, Wyndham Clark
10:15 a.m.: Jonathan Byrd, Chris Kirk, Kyle Jones
10:25 a.m.: Sam Saunders, Stuart Appleby, Joaquin Niemann
10:35 a.m.: Scott Brown, Tom Hoge, Harris English
10:45 a.m.: Cody Gribble, Sangmoon Bae, Austin Cook
10:55 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Aaron Baddeley, Jamie Lovemark
11:05 a.m.: Sam Burns, Tyler Duncan, Hudson Swafford
11:15 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Patrick Rodgers, Roger Sloan
11:25 a.m.: Seth Reeves, Ben Silverman, Brendon de Jonge
11:35 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Richy Werenski
11:45 p.m.: Ollie Schniederjans, Nate Lashley, Dru Love
TV Info
Saturday: 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Sunday: 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
