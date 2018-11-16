2018 RSM Classic: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV info

Charles Howell III holds a three-shot lead entering the third round of the 2018 RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Round 3.

Round 3 Tee Times – Saturday

1st Tee

9:45 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Ted Potter Jr., D.A. Points

9:55 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Roberto Castro, Ben Crane

10:05 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Dominic Bozzelli, Hank Lebioda

10:15 a.m.: Martin Piller, Henrik Norlander, J.J. Spaun

10:25 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Sungjae Im, Peter Uihlein

10:35 a.m.: Johnson Wagner, Luke List, Scott Langley

10:45 a.m.: Anders Albertson, Garrett Barber, Brendon Todd

10:55 a.m.: Ernie Els, Sean O’Hair, Corey Conners

11:05 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Chase Wright, Derek Fathauer

11:15 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Brian Gay, Webb Simpson

11:25 a.m.: Brian Harman, Graeme McDowell, Brice Garnett

11:35 a.m.: Nick Watney, Ryan Blaum, David Hearn

11:45 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Jason Gore, Cameron Champ

10th Tee

9:45 a.m.: Robert Streb, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges

9:55 a.m.: Fabian Gomez, Ryan Armour, Matt Every

10:05 a.m.: Davis Love III, Hunter Mahan, Wyndham Clark

10:15 a.m.: Jonathan Byrd, Chris Kirk, Kyle Jones

10:25 a.m.: Sam Saunders, Stuart Appleby, Joaquin Niemann

10:35 a.m.: Scott Brown, Tom Hoge, Harris English

10:45 a.m.: Cody Gribble, Sangmoon Bae, Austin Cook

10:55 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Aaron Baddeley, Jamie Lovemark

11:05 a.m.: Sam Burns, Tyler Duncan, Hudson Swafford

11:15 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Patrick Rodgers, Roger Sloan

11:25 a.m.: Seth Reeves, Ben Silverman, Brendon de Jonge

11:35 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, Richy Werenski

11:45 p.m.: Ollie Schniederjans, Nate Lashley, Dru Love

TV Info

Saturday: 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday: 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)