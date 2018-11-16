Charles Howell III increases lead at RSM Classic

Here’s a recap of the second round of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.

LEADING: Charles Howell III is still without a mistake as the weekend approaches.

Howell fired a second straight bogey-free 64 Friday at Sea Island, racing to 14 under overall and a three-shot lead. Howell led by two after his opening round at the Plantation Course but built on his cushion Friday by making six birdies at the harder Seaside Course.

Through 36 holes, Howell is bogey-free.

The 39-year-old is a two-time PGA Tour winner but is looking to break an 11-year victory drought.

CHASING: Jason Gore birdied his final four holes to fire a 7-under 63 at Seaside and move to T-2 at 11 under. He’s there alongside Cameron Champ, who also had a Friday 63 at Seaside.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Champ’s combo of power and precision? Unreal…

SHORT SHOTS: Nick Watney jumps 41 spots to solo fourth at 9 under thanks to a Friday 8-under 64 at Plantation. … Zach Johnson fires a 6-under 66 at Plantation to jump 55 spots to a tie for 10th at 6 under overall. … Sean O’Hair’s 65 at Plantation allowed him to rocket 77 spots to T-10. … Davis Love III, this week’s host, is in a tie for 34th at 4 under. … Defending champion Austin Cook falls off with a 3-over 73 at Seaside to plummet from T-2 to T-49 at 3 under. … Jim Furyk misses the cut by two after consecutive even-par rounds.

UP NEXT: The third round will be aired by Golf Channel from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.