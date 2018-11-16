Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Oklahoma State finishes fall unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

College

Oklahoma State, which earned its 11th national title this spring, finishes the fall No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll.

The Cowboys do so unanimously.

Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:

Division I

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points       Prev      
1 Oklahoma State (21) 525 1
2 Georgia Tech 493 3
3 Duke 479 2
4 Alabama 455 4
5 Vanderbilt 422 13
6 USC 416 11
7 Wake Forest 395 12
8 Oklahoma 380 5
9 SMU 376 7
10 Clemson 321 15
11 Arizona State 284 18
12 Texas 275 10
13 Auburn 244 20
14 Arkansas 242 14
15 Pepperdine 238 6
16 BYU 233 16
17 California 200 25
18 Texas A&M 195 8
19 LSU 140 22
20 Tennessee 118 21
21 Georgia 97 19
22 North Florida 66 NR
23 Illinois 61 9
24 Arkansas State 56 23
25 Louisville 34 16

Dropped from ranking: South Carolina (24)

Others receiving votes: UNLV, 30; North Carolina State, 24; South Florida, 9; Stanford, 7; Baylor, 5; College of Charleston, 1; Nevada, 1; North Carolina, 1; Texas Tech, 1; West Virginia, 1

Division II

Rank       School (First-place Votes)       Points       Prev      
1 Barry (20) 500 1
2 Lynn 459 2
3 Florida Tech 456 3
4 Saint Leo 416 5
5 West Florida 409 4
6 Florida Southern 354 6
7 Western Washington 343 8
8 Chico State 309 11
9 Oklahoma Christian 293 16
10 Nova Southeastern 290 9
11 St. Marys (Texas) 257 7
12 Henderson State 256 12
13 Limestone 241 14
14 Young Harris 233 10
15 Lindenwood 225 19
16 Lincoln Memorial 178 17
17 Grand Valley State 158 18
18 Rollins 122 24
19 Midwestern State 119 15
20 Central Missouri 110 22
21 Wingate 96 NR
22 Simon Fraser 88 25
23 South Carolina-Aiken 59 21
24 Arkansas Tech 57 13
25 Dixie State 48 NR

Dropped from ranking: Carson-Newman (20), Indianapolis (23)

Others receiving votes: Carson-Newman, 45; Cal State-Monterey Bay, 45; Indianapolis, 43; Missouri-St. Louis, 40; Sonoma State, 34; Mount Olive, 24; Wayne State (Mich.), 19; Lander, 18; Queens University of Charlotte, 17; Lincoln (Mo.), 16; Newberry, 14; Flagler, 13; Georgia College, 13; Valdosta State, 12; Lenoir Rhyne, 11; Georgia Southwestern State, 9; Coker, 8; Columbus State, 8; Ferris State, 6; Southern Arkansas, 6; Washburn, 6; Central Oklahoma, 5; Erskine, 5; Northeastern State, 2; Winona State, 2; Bellarmine, 1; Delta State, 1; Findlay, 1

Division III

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points       Prev      
1 Emory (16) 400 1
2 Huntingdon 361 2
3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 356 5
4 Illinois Wesleyan 355 3
5 Wittenberg 345 4
6 Guilford 295 6
7 Southwestern (Texas) 292 9
8 Methodist 284 7
9 Washington and Lee 266 8
10 Redlands 256 15
11 Hope 216 10
12 North Carolina Wesleyan 215 11
13 Carnegie Mellon 191 13
14 La Verne 180 NR
15 Greensboro 160 12
16 LaGrange 156 14
17 Pacific Lutheran 154 21
18 Saint John’s (Minn.) 117 17
19 Rhodes 109 16
20 Hampden-Sydney 84 18
21 Willamette 77 NR
22 Chapman 58 19
23 Babson 38 22
24 Whitworth 37 23
25 St. Thomas (Minn.) 25 20

Dropped from ranking: Concordia (Texas) (24), Wisconsin-Eau Claire (25)

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 23; Gustavus Adolphus, 20; Ohio Wesleyan, 20; Allegheny, 19; Concordia (Texas), 16; Oglethorpe, 14; Transylvania, 14; Texas Lutheran, 8; Otterbein, 8; Rochester, 8; Kenyon, 5; NYU, 5; RPI, 4; Dallas, 3; McDaniel, 3; Trinity (Conn.), 3; Franklin & Marshall, 2; Berry, 1; Trinity (Texas), 1

NAIA

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points       Prev      
1 Oklahoma City (5) 219 1
2 Coastal Georgia 215 3
3 Texas Wesleyan 200 2
4 Rocky Mountain 196 4
5 Northwestern Ohio 193 6
6 South Carolina Beaufort 178 8
7 Keiser 177 5
8 Dalton State 160 10
9 British Columbia 158 7
10 Point 130 15
11 Thomas (Ga.) 118 13
12 William Carey 117 11
13 Taylor 101 9
14 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 97 14
15 Missouri Valley College 87 18
15 Truett-McConnell 87 24
17 Ottawa (Ariz.) 79 16
18 Wayland Baptist 71 20
19 Menlo 62 NR
20 Southeastern (Fla.) 53 NR
21 Oregon Tech 38 NR
22 William Woods 33 21
23 Bellevue 25 12
24 Mount Mercy 18 23
25 Carroll (Mont.) 14 NR
25 Sterling 14 NR
25 William Jessup 14 NR

Dropped from ranking: Indiana Wesleyan (25); Marymount (Calif.) (19); Morningside (17); Victoria (22)

Others receiving votes: Indiana Wesleyan, 12; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 11; Ottawa (Kan.), 9; Kansas Wesleyan, 8; Victoria, 8; Northwestern (Iowa), 7; Morningside, 4; Marymount (Calif.), 3; Corban, 2; Tennessee Wesleyan, 2; Viterbo, 2; Cardinal Stritch, 1; Lewis-Clark State, 1; The Master’s University, 1

NJCAA Division I

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points       Prev      
1 Midland (4) 58 1
2 Indian Hills (2) 56 2
3 Eastern Florida State 37 3
4 Ranger 32 8
5 New Mexico JC 30 4
6 Iowa Western 28 5
7 Central Alabama 27 6
8 Odessa 24 7
9 Hutchinson 14 10
10 Western Texas 10 8

Dropped from ranking: None

Others receiving votes: Dodge City, 6; Eastern Arizona, 4; McClennan, 4

NJCAA Division II

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points       Prev      
1 Mississippi Gulf Coast (3) 48 1
2 South Mountain (2) 47 2
3 Tyler JC 37 4
4 Kirkwood 32 3
5 Meridian 29 5
6 Murray State (Okla.) 25 6
7 Parkland 24 7
8 Walters State 13 10
9 Black Hawk 10 9
10 Mesa 6 8

Dropped from ranking: None

Others receiving votes: Itawamba, 3; Copiah Lincoln, 1

