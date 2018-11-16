Oklahoma State finishes fall unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

By: Kevin Casey | November 16, 2018 9:00 am

Oklahoma State, which earned its 11th national title this spring, finishes the fall No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll.

The Cowboys do so unanimously.

Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:

Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma State (21) 525 1 2 Georgia Tech 493 3 3 Duke 479 2 4 Alabama 455 4 5 Vanderbilt 422 13 6 USC 416 11 7 Wake Forest 395 12 8 Oklahoma 380 5 9 SMU 376 7 10 Clemson 321 15 11 Arizona State 284 18 12 Texas 275 10 13 Auburn 244 20 14 Arkansas 242 14 15 Pepperdine 238 6 16 BYU 233 16 17 California 200 25 18 Texas A&M 195 8 19 LSU 140 22 20 Tennessee 118 21 21 Georgia 97 19 22 North Florida 66 NR 23 Illinois 61 9 24 Arkansas State 56 23 25 Louisville 34 16

Dropped from ranking: South Carolina (24)

Others receiving votes: UNLV, 30; North Carolina State, 24; South Florida, 9; Stanford, 7; Baylor, 5; College of Charleston, 1; Nevada, 1; North Carolina, 1; Texas Tech, 1; West Virginia, 1

Division II

Rank School (First-place Votes) Points Prev 1 Barry (20) 500 1 2 Lynn 459 2 3 Florida Tech 456 3 4 Saint Leo 416 5 5 West Florida 409 4 6 Florida Southern 354 6 7 Western Washington 343 8 8 Chico State 309 11 9 Oklahoma Christian 293 16 10 Nova Southeastern 290 9 11 St. Marys (Texas) 257 7 12 Henderson State 256 12 13 Limestone 241 14 14 Young Harris 233 10 15 Lindenwood 225 19 16 Lincoln Memorial 178 17 17 Grand Valley State 158 18 18 Rollins 122 24 19 Midwestern State 119 15 20 Central Missouri 110 22 21 Wingate 96 NR 22 Simon Fraser 88 25 23 South Carolina-Aiken 59 21 24 Arkansas Tech 57 13 25 Dixie State 48 NR

Dropped from ranking: Carson-Newman (20), Indianapolis (23)

Others receiving votes: Carson-Newman, 45; Cal State-Monterey Bay, 45; Indianapolis, 43; Missouri-St. Louis, 40; Sonoma State, 34; Mount Olive, 24; Wayne State (Mich.), 19; Lander, 18; Queens University of Charlotte, 17; Lincoln (Mo.), 16; Newberry, 14; Flagler, 13; Georgia College, 13; Valdosta State, 12; Lenoir Rhyne, 11; Georgia Southwestern State, 9; Coker, 8; Columbus State, 8; Ferris State, 6; Southern Arkansas, 6; Washburn, 6; Central Oklahoma, 5; Erskine, 5; Northeastern State, 2; Winona State, 2; Bellarmine, 1; Delta State, 1; Findlay, 1

Division III

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Emory (16) 400 1 2 Huntingdon 361 2 3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 356 5 4 Illinois Wesleyan 355 3 5 Wittenberg 345 4 6 Guilford 295 6 7 Southwestern (Texas) 292 9 8 Methodist 284 7 9 Washington and Lee 266 8 10 Redlands 256 15 11 Hope 216 10 12 North Carolina Wesleyan 215 11 13 Carnegie Mellon 191 13 14 La Verne 180 NR 15 Greensboro 160 12 16 LaGrange 156 14 17 Pacific Lutheran 154 21 18 Saint John’s (Minn.) 117 17 19 Rhodes 109 16 20 Hampden-Sydney 84 18 21 Willamette 77 NR 22 Chapman 58 19 23 Babson 38 22 24 Whitworth 37 23 25 St. Thomas (Minn.) 25 20

Dropped from ranking: Concordia (Texas) (24), Wisconsin-Eau Claire (25)

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 23; Gustavus Adolphus, 20; Ohio Wesleyan, 20; Allegheny, 19; Concordia (Texas), 16; Oglethorpe, 14; Transylvania, 14; Texas Lutheran, 8; Otterbein, 8; Rochester, 8; Kenyon, 5; NYU, 5; RPI, 4; Dallas, 3; McDaniel, 3; Trinity (Conn.), 3; Franklin & Marshall, 2; Berry, 1; Trinity (Texas), 1

NAIA

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma City (5) 219 1 2 Coastal Georgia 215 3 3 Texas Wesleyan 200 2 4 Rocky Mountain 196 4 5 Northwestern Ohio 193 6 6 South Carolina Beaufort 178 8 7 Keiser 177 5 8 Dalton State 160 10 9 British Columbia 158 7 10 Point 130 15 11 Thomas (Ga.) 118 13 12 William Carey 117 11 13 Taylor 101 9 14 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 97 14 15 Missouri Valley College 87 18 15 Truett-McConnell 87 24 17 Ottawa (Ariz.) 79 16 18 Wayland Baptist 71 20 19 Menlo 62 NR 20 Southeastern (Fla.) 53 NR 21 Oregon Tech 38 NR 22 William Woods 33 21 23 Bellevue 25 12 24 Mount Mercy 18 23 25 Carroll (Mont.) 14 NR 25 Sterling 14 NR 25 William Jessup 14 NR

Dropped from ranking: Indiana Wesleyan (25); Marymount (Calif.) (19); Morningside (17); Victoria (22)

Others receiving votes: Indiana Wesleyan, 12; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 11; Ottawa (Kan.), 9; Kansas Wesleyan, 8; Victoria, 8; Northwestern (Iowa), 7; Morningside, 4; Marymount (Calif.), 3; Corban, 2; Tennessee Wesleyan, 2; Viterbo, 2; Cardinal Stritch, 1; Lewis-Clark State, 1; The Master’s University, 1

NJCAA Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Midland (4) 58 1 2 Indian Hills (2) 56 2 3 Eastern Florida State 37 3 4 Ranger 32 8 5 New Mexico JC 30 4 6 Iowa Western 28 5 7 Central Alabama 27 6 8 Odessa 24 7 9 Hutchinson 14 10 10 Western Texas 10 8

Dropped from ranking: None

Others receiving votes: Dodge City, 6; Eastern Arizona, 4; McClennan, 4

NJCAA Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast (3) 48 1 2 South Mountain (2) 47 2 3 Tyler JC 37 4 4 Kirkwood 32 3 5 Meridian 29 5 6 Murray State (Okla.) 25 6 7 Parkland 24 7 8 Walters State 13 10 9 Black Hawk 10 9 10 Mesa 6 8

Dropped from ranking: None

Others receiving votes: Itawamba, 3; Copiah Lincoln, 1