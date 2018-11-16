Oklahoma State finishes fall unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State, which earned its 11th national title this spring, finishes the fall No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll.
The Cowboys do so unanimously.
Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:
Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Oklahoma State (21)
|525
|1
|2
|Georgia Tech
|493
|3
|3
|Duke
|479
|2
|4
|Alabama
|455
|4
|5
|Vanderbilt
|422
|13
|6
|USC
|416
|11
|7
|Wake Forest
|395
|12
|8
|Oklahoma
|380
|5
|9
|SMU
|376
|7
|10
|Clemson
|321
|15
|11
|Arizona State
|284
|18
|12
|Texas
|275
|10
|13
|Auburn
|244
|20
|14
|Arkansas
|242
|14
|15
|Pepperdine
|238
|6
|16
|BYU
|233
|16
|17
|California
|200
|25
|18
|Texas A&M
|195
|8
|19
|LSU
|140
|22
|20
|Tennessee
|118
|21
|21
|Georgia
|97
|19
|22
|North Florida
|66
|NR
|23
|Illinois
|61
|9
|24
|Arkansas State
|56
|23
|25
|Louisville
|34
|16
Dropped from ranking: South Carolina (24)
Others receiving votes: UNLV, 30; North Carolina State, 24; South Florida, 9; Stanford, 7; Baylor, 5; College of Charleston, 1; Nevada, 1; North Carolina, 1; Texas Tech, 1; West Virginia, 1
Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place Votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Barry (20)
|500
|1
|2
|Lynn
|459
|2
|3
|Florida Tech
|456
|3
|4
|Saint Leo
|416
|5
|5
|West Florida
|409
|4
|6
|Florida Southern
|354
|6
|7
|Western Washington
|343
|8
|8
|Chico State
|309
|11
|9
|Oklahoma Christian
|293
|16
|10
|Nova Southeastern
|290
|9
|11
|St. Marys (Texas)
|257
|7
|12
|Henderson State
|256
|12
|13
|Limestone
|241
|14
|14
|Young Harris
|233
|10
|15
|Lindenwood
|225
|19
|16
|Lincoln Memorial
|178
|17
|17
|Grand Valley State
|158
|18
|18
|Rollins
|122
|24
|19
|Midwestern State
|119
|15
|20
|Central Missouri
|110
|22
|21
|Wingate
|96
|NR
|22
|Simon Fraser
|88
|25
|23
|South Carolina-Aiken
|59
|21
|24
|Arkansas Tech
|57
|13
|25
|Dixie State
|48
|NR
Dropped from ranking: Carson-Newman (20), Indianapolis (23)
Others receiving votes: Carson-Newman, 45; Cal State-Monterey Bay, 45; Indianapolis, 43; Missouri-St. Louis, 40; Sonoma State, 34; Mount Olive, 24; Wayne State (Mich.), 19; Lander, 18; Queens University of Charlotte, 17; Lincoln (Mo.), 16; Newberry, 14; Flagler, 13; Georgia College, 13; Valdosta State, 12; Lenoir Rhyne, 11; Georgia Southwestern State, 9; Coker, 8; Columbus State, 8; Ferris State, 6; Southern Arkansas, 6; Washburn, 6; Central Oklahoma, 5; Erskine, 5; Northeastern State, 2; Winona State, 2; Bellarmine, 1; Delta State, 1; Findlay, 1
Division III
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Emory (16)
|400
|1
|2
|Huntingdon
|361
|2
|3
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|356
|5
|4
|Illinois Wesleyan
|355
|3
|5
|Wittenberg
|345
|4
|6
|Guilford
|295
|6
|7
|Southwestern (Texas)
|292
|9
|8
|Methodist
|284
|7
|9
|Washington and Lee
|266
|8
|10
|Redlands
|256
|15
|11
|Hope
|216
|10
|12
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|215
|11
|13
|Carnegie Mellon
|191
|13
|14
|La Verne
|180
|NR
|15
|Greensboro
|160
|12
|16
|LaGrange
|156
|14
|17
|Pacific Lutheran
|154
|21
|18
|Saint John’s (Minn.)
|117
|17
|19
|Rhodes
|109
|16
|20
|Hampden-Sydney
|84
|18
|21
|Willamette
|77
|NR
|22
|Chapman
|58
|19
|23
|Babson
|38
|22
|24
|Whitworth
|37
|23
|25
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|25
|20
Dropped from ranking: Concordia (Texas) (24), Wisconsin-Eau Claire (25)
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 23; Gustavus Adolphus, 20; Ohio Wesleyan, 20; Allegheny, 19; Concordia (Texas), 16; Oglethorpe, 14; Transylvania, 14; Texas Lutheran, 8; Otterbein, 8; Rochester, 8; Kenyon, 5; NYU, 5; RPI, 4; Dallas, 3; McDaniel, 3; Trinity (Conn.), 3; Franklin & Marshall, 2; Berry, 1; Trinity (Texas), 1
NAIA
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Oklahoma City (5)
|219
|1
|2
|Coastal Georgia
|215
|3
|3
|Texas Wesleyan
|200
|2
|4
|Rocky Mountain
|196
|4
|5
|Northwestern Ohio
|193
|6
|6
|South Carolina Beaufort
|178
|8
|7
|Keiser
|177
|5
|8
|Dalton State
|160
|10
|9
|British Columbia
|158
|7
|10
|Point
|130
|15
|11
|Thomas (Ga.)
|118
|13
|12
|William Carey
|117
|11
|13
|Taylor
|101
|9
|14
|Johnson and Wales (Fla.)
|97
|14
|15
|Missouri Valley College
|87
|18
|15
|Truett-McConnell
|87
|24
|17
|Ottawa (Ariz.)
|79
|16
|18
|Wayland Baptist
|71
|20
|19
|Menlo
|62
|NR
|20
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|53
|NR
|21
|Oregon Tech
|38
|NR
|22
|William Woods
|33
|21
|23
|Bellevue
|25
|12
|24
|Mount Mercy
|18
|23
|25
|Carroll (Mont.)
|14
|NR
|25
|Sterling
|14
|NR
|25
|William Jessup
|14
|NR
Dropped from ranking: Indiana Wesleyan (25); Marymount (Calif.) (19); Morningside (17); Victoria (22)
Others receiving votes: Indiana Wesleyan, 12; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 11; Ottawa (Kan.), 9; Kansas Wesleyan, 8; Victoria, 8; Northwestern (Iowa), 7; Morningside, 4; Marymount (Calif.), 3; Corban, 2; Tennessee Wesleyan, 2; Viterbo, 2; Cardinal Stritch, 1; Lewis-Clark State, 1; The Master’s University, 1
NJCAA Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Midland (4)
|58
|1
|2
|Indian Hills (2)
|56
|2
|3
|Eastern Florida State
|37
|3
|4
|Ranger
|32
|8
|5
|New Mexico JC
|30
|4
|6
|Iowa Western
|28
|5
|7
|Central Alabama
|27
|6
|8
|Odessa
|24
|7
|9
|Hutchinson
|14
|10
|10
|Western Texas
|10
|8
Dropped from ranking: None
Others receiving votes: Dodge City, 6; Eastern Arizona, 4; McClennan, 4
NJCAA Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Mississippi Gulf Coast (3)
|48
|1
|2
|South Mountain (2)
|47
|2
|3
|Tyler JC
|37
|4
|4
|Kirkwood
|32
|3
|5
|Meridian
|29
|5
|6
|Murray State (Okla.)
|25
|6
|7
|Parkland
|24
|7
|8
|Walters State
|13
|10
|9
|Black Hawk
|10
|9
|10
|Mesa
|6
|8
Dropped from ranking: None
Others receiving votes: Itawamba, 3; Copiah Lincoln, 1
