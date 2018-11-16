Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

USC moves to No. 1 in WGCA Coaches Poll

Paul Goldberg/USC Athletics

USC moves to No. 1 in WGCA Coaches Poll

College

USC moves to No. 1 in WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) has announced the results of the most recent WGCA Coaches Poll. This is the fourth and final poll of the 2018-19 fall season, as the previous poll was released on Oct. 22.

USC received all but two first-place votes to claim the No. 1 spot after ranking No. 3 in the previous WGCA Coaches Poll, while Texas jumped up six spots to No. 2. Duke received one first-place vote to move up to No. 3, while Florida and Vanderbilt entered the top five at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

In Division II, Indianapolis remains at No. 1 with 12 first-place votes, while Dallas Baptist received two first-place votes to hold steady at No. 2. Nova Southeastern and Barry remain at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, while Rollins jumped up five spots to No. 5.

Carleton continues to lead Division III after securing 12 first-place votes, while George Fox holds steady at No. 2 after receiving one first-place vote. Grinnell remains at No. 3, while DePauw moved up one spot to No. 4. Rhodes dropped one spot to No. 5 but received one first-place vote.

Division I

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points      
1 USC (20) 548
2 Texas 518
3 Duke (1) 488
4 Florida 479
5 Vanderbilt 454
6 Arkansas 428
7 Arizona 374
8 Stanford 367
9 Arizona State 363
9 UCLA 363
11 Kent State 356
12 Auburn 301
13 Virginia 265
14 Wake Forest 254
15 Alabama (1) 253
16 Northwestern 228
17 South Carolina 209
18 Illinois 198
19 Washington 177
20 Florida State 149
21 TCU 118
22 Pepperdine 83
23 Clemson 80
24 Oklahoma 44
25 Oregon State 20

Others receiving votes: Purdue (17); Furman (6); Miami (3); Baylor (2); Campbell (2); Tennessee (2); Oregon (1)

Division II

Rank       School (First-place votes)            Points      
1 Indianapolis (12) 348
2 Dallas Baptist (2) 337
3 Nova Southeastern 322
4 Barry 303
5 Rollins 283
6 Arkansas Tech 277
7 Grand Valley State 257
8 University of Findlay 247
9 West Texas A&M 240
10 Florida Southern 222
11 St. Mary’s (Texas) 205
12 Limestone 202
13 Lynn 189
14 Cal State San Marcos 153
15 Lee 151
16 Northeastern State 128
17 Oklahoma Christian 123
18 Florida Institute of Technology 96
19 Southwestern Oklahoma State 87
20 Wingate 77
21 Saint Leo 59
22 Tampa 56
23 Missouri-St. Louis 44
24 Central Oklahoma 41
25 St. Edward’s 24

Others receiving votes: Flagler (20); Tarleton State (18); Lenoir Rhyne (17); Sonoma State (14); Midwestern State (3); Texas A&M–Commerce (3); Central Missouri (2); West Florida (2)

Division III

Rank       School (First-place votes)       Points      
1 Carleton (12) 345
2 George Fox (1) 327
3 Grinnell 315
4 DePauw 301
5 Rhodes (1) 298
6 Williams 281
7 Pomona/Pitzer 260
8 NYU 255
9 Washington-St. Louis 236
10 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 198
11 University of Redlands 194
12 Whittier 192
13 Berry 162
14 Carnegie Mellon 160
15 Amherst 159
16 Methodist 120
17 Saint Mary’s (Ind.) 116
18 Gustavus Adolphus 112
19 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 90
20 Saint Benedict 80
21 Occidental 78
22 Washington and Lee 65
23 Wisconsin-Stout 50
24 Transylvania 32
25 Whitman 24

Others receiving votes: Oglethorpe (23); Illinois Wesleyan (22); California Lutheran (19); Wittenberg (9); Birmingham Southern (8); Wisconsin-Whitewater (8); Huntingdon (3); Sewanee: The University of the South (3); Middlebury (2); Rose Hulman Institute of Technology (2); Wartburg (1)

, , College, Women

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home