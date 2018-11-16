USC moves to No. 1 in WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) has announced the results of the most recent WGCA Coaches Poll. This is the fourth and final poll of the 2018-19 fall season, as the previous poll was released on Oct. 22.
USC received all but two first-place votes to claim the No. 1 spot after ranking No. 3 in the previous WGCA Coaches Poll, while Texas jumped up six spots to No. 2. Duke received one first-place vote to move up to No. 3, while Florida and Vanderbilt entered the top five at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.
In Division II, Indianapolis remains at No. 1 with 12 first-place votes, while Dallas Baptist received two first-place votes to hold steady at No. 2. Nova Southeastern and Barry remain at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, while Rollins jumped up five spots to No. 5.
Carleton continues to lead Division III after securing 12 first-place votes, while George Fox holds steady at No. 2 after receiving one first-place vote. Grinnell remains at No. 3, while DePauw moved up one spot to No. 4. Rhodes dropped one spot to No. 5 but received one first-place vote.
Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|1
|USC (20)
|548
|2
|Texas
|518
|3
|Duke (1)
|488
|4
|Florida
|479
|5
|Vanderbilt
|454
|6
|Arkansas
|428
|7
|Arizona
|374
|8
|Stanford
|367
|9
|Arizona State
|363
|9
|UCLA
|363
|11
|Kent State
|356
|12
|Auburn
|301
|13
|Virginia
|265
|14
|Wake Forest
|254
|15
|Alabama (1)
|253
|16
|Northwestern
|228
|17
|South Carolina
|209
|18
|Illinois
|198
|19
|Washington
|177
|20
|Florida State
|149
|21
|TCU
|118
|22
|Pepperdine
|83
|23
|Clemson
|80
|24
|Oklahoma
|44
|25
|Oregon State
|20
Others receiving votes: Purdue (17); Furman (6); Miami (3); Baylor (2); Campbell (2); Tennessee (2); Oregon (1)
Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|1
|Indianapolis (12)
|348
|2
|Dallas Baptist (2)
|337
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|322
|4
|Barry
|303
|5
|Rollins
|283
|6
|Arkansas Tech
|277
|7
|Grand Valley State
|257
|8
|University of Findlay
|247
|9
|West Texas A&M
|240
|10
|Florida Southern
|222
|11
|St. Mary’s (Texas)
|205
|12
|Limestone
|202
|13
|Lynn
|189
|14
|Cal State San Marcos
|153
|15
|Lee
|151
|16
|Northeastern State
|128
|17
|Oklahoma Christian
|123
|18
|Florida Institute of Technology
|96
|19
|Southwestern Oklahoma State
|87
|20
|Wingate
|77
|21
|Saint Leo
|59
|22
|Tampa
|56
|23
|Missouri-St. Louis
|44
|24
|Central Oklahoma
|41
|25
|St. Edward’s
|24
Others receiving votes: Flagler (20); Tarleton State (18); Lenoir Rhyne (17); Sonoma State (14); Midwestern State (3); Texas A&M–Commerce (3); Central Missouri (2); West Florida (2)
Division III
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|1
|Carleton (12)
|345
|2
|George Fox (1)
|327
|3
|Grinnell
|315
|4
|DePauw
|301
|5
|Rhodes (1)
|298
|6
|Williams
|281
|7
|Pomona/Pitzer
|260
|8
|NYU
|255
|9
|Washington-St. Louis
|236
|10
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|198
|11
|University of Redlands
|194
|12
|Whittier
|192
|13
|Berry
|162
|14
|Carnegie Mellon
|160
|15
|Amherst
|159
|16
|Methodist
|120
|17
|Saint Mary’s (Ind.)
|116
|18
|Gustavus Adolphus
|112
|19
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|90
|20
|Saint Benedict
|80
|21
|Occidental
|78
|22
|Washington and Lee
|65
|23
|Wisconsin-Stout
|50
|24
|Transylvania
|32
|25
|Whitman
|24
Others receiving votes: Oglethorpe (23); Illinois Wesleyan (22); California Lutheran (19); Wittenberg (9); Birmingham Southern (8); Wisconsin-Whitewater (8); Huntingdon (3); Sewanee: The University of the South (3); Middlebury (2); Rose Hulman Institute of Technology (2); Wartburg (1)
