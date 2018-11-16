USC moves to No. 1 in WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) has announced the results of the most recent WGCA Coaches Poll. This is the fourth and final poll of the 2018-19 fall season, as the previous poll was released on Oct. 22.

USC received all but two first-place votes to claim the No. 1 spot after ranking No. 3 in the previous WGCA Coaches Poll, while Texas jumped up six spots to No. 2. Duke received one first-place vote to move up to No. 3, while Florida and Vanderbilt entered the top five at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

In Division II, Indianapolis remains at No. 1 with 12 first-place votes, while Dallas Baptist received two first-place votes to hold steady at No. 2. Nova Southeastern and Barry remain at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, while Rollins jumped up five spots to No. 5.

Carleton continues to lead Division III after securing 12 first-place votes, while George Fox holds steady at No. 2 after receiving one first-place vote. Grinnell remains at No. 3, while DePauw moved up one spot to No. 4. Rhodes dropped one spot to No. 5 but received one first-place vote.

Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points 1 USC (20) 548 2 Texas 518 3 Duke (1) 488 4 Florida 479 5 Vanderbilt 454 6 Arkansas 428 7 Arizona 374 8 Stanford 367 9 Arizona State 363 9 UCLA 363 11 Kent State 356 12 Auburn 301 13 Virginia 265 14 Wake Forest 254 15 Alabama (1) 253 16 Northwestern 228 17 South Carolina 209 18 Illinois 198 19 Washington 177 20 Florida State 149 21 TCU 118 22 Pepperdine 83 23 Clemson 80 24 Oklahoma 44 25 Oregon State 20

Others receiving votes: Purdue (17); Furman (6); Miami (3); Baylor (2); Campbell (2); Tennessee (2); Oregon (1)

Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points 1 Indianapolis (12) 348 2 Dallas Baptist (2) 337 3 Nova Southeastern 322 4 Barry 303 5 Rollins 283 6 Arkansas Tech 277 7 Grand Valley State 257 8 University of Findlay 247 9 West Texas A&M 240 10 Florida Southern 222 11 St. Mary’s (Texas) 205 12 Limestone 202 13 Lynn 189 14 Cal State San Marcos 153 15 Lee 151 16 Northeastern State 128 17 Oklahoma Christian 123 18 Florida Institute of Technology 96 19 Southwestern Oklahoma State 87 20 Wingate 77 21 Saint Leo 59 22 Tampa 56 23 Missouri-St. Louis 44 24 Central Oklahoma 41 25 St. Edward’s 24

Others receiving votes: Flagler (20); Tarleton State (18); Lenoir Rhyne (17); Sonoma State (14); Midwestern State (3); Texas A&M–Commerce (3); Central Missouri (2); West Florida (2)

Division III

Rank School (First-place votes) Points 1 Carleton (12) 345 2 George Fox (1) 327 3 Grinnell 315 4 DePauw 301 5 Rhodes (1) 298 6 Williams 281 7 Pomona/Pitzer 260 8 NYU 255 9 Washington-St. Louis 236 10 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 198 11 University of Redlands 194 12 Whittier 192 13 Berry 162 14 Carnegie Mellon 160 15 Amherst 159 16 Methodist 120 17 Saint Mary’s (Ind.) 116 18 Gustavus Adolphus 112 19 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 90 20 Saint Benedict 80 21 Occidental 78 22 Washington and Lee 65 23 Wisconsin-Stout 50 24 Transylvania 32 25 Whitman 24

Others receiving votes: Oglethorpe (23); Illinois Wesleyan (22); California Lutheran (19); Wittenberg (9); Birmingham Southern (8); Wisconsin-Whitewater (8); Huntingdon (3); Sewanee: The University of the South (3); Middlebury (2); Rose Hulman Institute of Technology (2); Wartburg (1)