2018 RSM Classic: Final round tee times, pairings, TV info

Charles Howell III holds a one-shot lead and is looking to cap the wire-to-wire victory in the final round of the 2018 RSM Classic, which would snap an 11-year victory drought.
Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Sunday’s final round.
Round 4 Tee Times – Sunday
1st Tee
9:30 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Scott Brown, Tom Hoge
9:40 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Hunter Mahan, Jonathan Byrd
9:50 a.m.: Dru Love, Adam Schenk, Ryan Armour
10:00 a.m.: Scott Langley, Austin Cook, Aaron Baddeley
10:10 a.m.: Peter Uihlein, Stuart Appleby, Johnson Wagner
10:20 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Robert Streb, Kyle Jones
10:30 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Patton Kizzire, Richy Werenski
10:40 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Chase Wright, Derek Fathauer
10:50 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Graeme McDowell, Matt Every
11:00 a.m.: David Hearn, Dominic Bozzelli, Anders Albertson
11:10 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Brian Gay, Patrick Rodgers
11:20 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Ryan Blaum, Luke List
11:30 a.m.: Charles Howell III, Jason Gore, Cameron Champ
10th Tee
9:30 a.m.: Ben Silverman, Nick Watney, Nate Lashley
9:40 a.m.: Roberto Castro, Ben Crane, Fabian Gomez
9:50 a.m.: Hank Lebioda, Martin Piller, Chris Kirk
10:00 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Sam Saunders, Harris English
10:10 a.m.: Brendon Todd, Sean O’Hair, Corey Conners
10:20 a.m.: Sam Burns, Ted Potter Jr., Garrett Barber
10:30 a.m.: Sangmoon Bae, Jamie Lovemark, Brian Harman
10:40 a.m.: D.A. Points, Lee Hodges, Davis Love III
10:50 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Cody Gribble, Ernie Els
11:00 a.m.: Hudson Swafford, Denny McCarthy, Brice Garnett
11:10 a.m.: Seth Reeves, Andrew Landry, Wyndham Clark
11:20 a.m.: Henrik Norlander, Brendon de Jonge, Roger Sloan
11:30 a.m.: Ollie Schniederjans, Trey Mullinax, Tyler Duncan
TV Info
Sunday: 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
