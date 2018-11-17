2018 RSM Classic: Final round tee times, pairings, TV info

Charles Howell III holds a one-shot lead and is looking to cap the wire-to-wire victory in the final round of the 2018 RSM Classic, which would snap an 11-year victory drought.

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Sunday’s final round.

Round 4 Tee Times – Sunday

1st Tee

9:30 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Scott Brown, Tom Hoge

9:40 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Hunter Mahan, Jonathan Byrd

9:50 a.m.: Dru Love, Adam Schenk, Ryan Armour

10:00 a.m.: Scott Langley, Austin Cook, Aaron Baddeley

10:10 a.m.: Peter Uihlein, Stuart Appleby, Johnson Wagner

10:20 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Robert Streb, Kyle Jones

10:30 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Patton Kizzire, Richy Werenski

10:40 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Chase Wright, Derek Fathauer

10:50 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Graeme McDowell, Matt Every

11:00 a.m.: David Hearn, Dominic Bozzelli, Anders Albertson

11:10 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Brian Gay, Patrick Rodgers

11:20 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Ryan Blaum, Luke List

11:30 a.m.: Charles Howell III, Jason Gore, Cameron Champ

10th Tee

9:30 a.m.: Ben Silverman, Nick Watney, Nate Lashley

9:40 a.m.: Roberto Castro, Ben Crane, Fabian Gomez

9:50 a.m.: Hank Lebioda, Martin Piller, Chris Kirk

10:00 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Sam Saunders, Harris English

10:10 a.m.: Brendon Todd, Sean O’Hair, Corey Conners

10:20 a.m.: Sam Burns, Ted Potter Jr., Garrett Barber

10:30 a.m.: Sangmoon Bae, Jamie Lovemark, Brian Harman

10:40 a.m.: D.A. Points, Lee Hodges, Davis Love III

10:50 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Cody Gribble, Ernie Els

11:00 a.m.: Hudson Swafford, Denny McCarthy, Brice Garnett

11:10 a.m.: Seth Reeves, Andrew Landry, Wyndham Clark

11:20 a.m.: Henrik Norlander, Brendon de Jonge, Roger Sloan

11:30 a.m.: Ollie Schniederjans, Trey Mullinax, Tyler Duncan

TV Info

Sunday: 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)