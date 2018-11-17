Ariya Jutanugarn closing in on LPGA awards sweep, $1 million CME bonus

NAPLES, Fla. – Ariya Jutanugarn moved one day closer to sweeping the postseason awards after a third-round 69 at the CME Group Tour Championship. Barring something catastrophic happening, she’s a lock for the Vare Trophy, sitting nine shots ahead of Minjee Lee with one round remaining. Lee needed to beat Jutanugarn by 20-plus over the weekend to have a chance at upsetting her.

Winning the Vare Trophy, given to the player with the lowest scoring average on the season, would move Jutanugarn one point close to the LPGA Hall of Fame. She needs 27 to get in and currently has 14.

Also on the line Sunday: a cool $1 million bonus in the CME Race to the Globe finale. Jutanuguarn first won the $1 million prize in 2016, when she won five times.

“Actually, today I think I did pretty good job,” said Jutanugarn, when asked how much she let what’s on the line get in her head. “I didn’t think about that at all. Yesterday I think I was thinking about that too much, worrying about that.”

Jutanugarn, 22, won three times in 2018 and already has locked up the Rolex Player of the Year Award for a second time and the money title. She’s currently in a tie for 12th at Tiburon Golf Club.