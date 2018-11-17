Charles Howell III in position for wire-to-wire win at RSM Classic

Here’s a recap of the third round of the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.

LEADING: Charles Howell III finally proved human Saturday, and yet his position didn’t change.

After going bogey-free over the opening 36 holes, Howell made three bogeys Saturday at the Seaside Course but still fashioned a 2-under 68. That was enough to keep him in front, as he sits at 16 under overall, one shot ahead and in position for a wire-to-wire win.

The 39-year-old began the day strong with a pair of birdies in his first three holes to build his overnight three-shot lead to five. Howell then bogeyed the fourth, but two more birdies had him out in 3-under 32 and 17 under overall to retain a sizable cushion.

But he could only muster a closing 1-over 36 and challengers grew closer, meaning a tight leaderboard heading into Sunday.

Howell will go into the final day looking to end a long victory drought.

He is a two-time PGA Tour winner but hasn’t captured a title since 2007. Howell has posted six runners-up on the PGA Tour since that last win.

CHASING: Jason Gore didn’t back down Saturday. He only went out in 1-over 36, but three birdies and an eagle on his back nine allowed for a 4-under 66. That cut his overnight deficit from three to one. The 44-year-old has not played a full PGA Tour season since 2016 and he hasn’t had a top 10 on the circuit since 2015. His sole PGA Tour win came in 2005. Cameron Champ, the rookie wunderkind, also fired a 66 to stay in a tie for second with Gore at 15 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: A hole-out eagle on a strong day for Webb Simpson (more on that below)…

SHORT SHOTS: Simpson fires a bogey-free 63 with the help of that hole-out to move to T-4 at 13 under. … Zach Johnson is 11 under and T-7. … Past champion Kevin Kisner matches Simpson’s 63 to rocket 38 spots to T-11 at 10 under. … Austin Cook, the defending champion, is 8 under and T-22. … Garrett Barber, an LSU player competing as an amateur, is tied for 56th at 5 under. … Host Davis Love III is T-61 at 4 under.

UP NEXT: The final round will be aired by Golf Channel from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.